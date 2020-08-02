Plane so full of cocaine that it crashed during takeoff

A small plane packed with $ 80 million worth of cocaine crashed on the way to Australia, possibly because it was loaded with drugs to fly, police said.

The drugs were allegedly found packaged on the plane after it crashed when taking off in Papua New Guinea last week, Australian network 9News reported.

Five members of a Melbourne-based crime syndicate were arrested on Monday, shortly after the plane was dispatched from the Australian state of Queensland to nearby Papua New Guinea to collect the drugs, police said.

The ship crashed later that day between 1 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. while allegedly trying to fly 500 kilograms of coke from a remote airstrip in the island nation.

"The Australian Federal Police (AFP) alleges that greed played an important role in the activities of the (criminal) union and cannot rule out that the weight of cocaine had an impact on the plane's take-off ability," the statement read. a police statement.

Papua New Guinea authorities discovered that the downed Cessna 402C aircraft was empty shortly after the accident. The sniffer dogs identified traces of cocaine at the scene, prompting police to smuggle after a four-day search.

No one was found in the partially burned remains, according to Sky News.

The pilot turned himself in Tuesday to the Australian consulate in Papua New Guinea and was charged with immigration offenses.

A truck had apparently been waiting for the plane in Queensland, with plans to transport the drugs south.

The alleged Australian accomplices had been under police surveillance for two years, according to ABC News.

The five men arrested in Australia, aged 31, 31, 33, 33 and 61, have ties to the Italian mafia, police said. They face life in prison for their role in the alleged plan.

"These arrests send a clear message that PNG will not tolerate transnational criminal unions that use our nation as a transit point for illicit products destined for Australia," said David Manning, Papua New Guinea's chief of police.