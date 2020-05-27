Planet Of The Apes Director Offers Updates On New Disney Restart

Even though critically acclaimed Planet of the Apes The trilogy directed first by Rupert Wyatt and then Matt Reeves only came to an end in 2017, a reboot is already underway following the acquisition of the rights by Disney as part of its acquisition of Fox. The maze runner Wes Ball is currently attached to Direct, in what was one of the first properties announced to get a reinvention under the Mouse House property.

While it may seem a bit unnecessary to go back to Planet of the Apes Well, so soon, let's not forget that the franchise has been around for over half a century and has already gone through countless iterations. The 1968 original spawned four sequels, a live-action television series and an animated show, as well as Tim Burton's reimagining in 2001, and Ball's tenth big screen installment will be the last in a long line of adaptations. for enduring popular science. property of fi.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker admitted that while the Coronavirus pandemic halted development of the last Apes outing, it has not completely stopped the creative process.

"Production closes. But we were a little unique, my company and my team. We were in the development phase, so we're writing … What I found a little bit, is that I've been incredibly full of ideas right now. I guess maybe because of being locked up. I recently got a lot of inspiration from show ideas and the current things we're working on. "

Ball also wanted to emphasize that his Planet of the Apes It won't be a full reboot of the franchise, but it will continue where Matt Reeves " War He left and continues the story of Caesar's legacy, and seems to be fully aware of the expectations that come with following one of the best trilogies of modern cinema.

"Cesar is one of the great movie characters we'll have over time. So what do you do to follow that up? At the same time, he wasn't interested in doing the fourth part, either. We also want to do our thing. We have a shot. We have a way to stay in the universe that was created before us, but we're also opening up to be able to do really cool things. I'll say this for fans of the original three, don't worry, you're in good hands. "

Ball knows he is under great pressure to make sure that his Planet of the Apes The film lives up to a trilogy that earned nearly $ 1.7 billion at the box office and garnered near-universal accolades from both fans and critics, while standing on its own merits without looking like a designed cash reward. to extend the life of the franchise for a little bit longer, and backed by Disney, there's a good chance it could be another big hit for the brand's 21st-century revival.