Planet of the Apes reboot will chart its own course but honor original movies

The PLANET OF THE APES franchise is one of my all-time favorites; Everything from the original movies to WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES, so obviously I'm in the next stage of the franchise, which is now in the hands of Disney. THE MAZE RUNNER director Wes Ball is slated to take the helm of the new film, and recently spoke to Discussing Film to say that while the film will take its own course, it will continue to honor original films, particularly the recent trilogy. .

"What do you do for a sequel to Planet of the Apes?"Ball said."One, those last three films are one of the great trilogies we have in the history of modern cinema. They are very well made. They honored the original films that they came out of, the Charlton Heston films, but they were based on a modern sensibility and it just worked. César is one of the great movie characters that we will have throughout time. So what do you do to follow that? At the same time, he wasn't interested in doing the fourth part either. We also want to do our thing."Ball continued, saying that they"We have a way to stay in the universe that was created before us, but we are also opening ourselves up to do really cool things."If I had to guess, I imagine Wes Ball will move history into the future, perhaps even so far that Caesar and his actions have taken on a form of mythology / religion for the new generation of apes."

I will say this, for the fans of the original three do not worry, you are in good hands. The original writers and producers who invented Rise and Dawn, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, also agree with this. Josh Friedman is writing this, a large part of the same team is involved. We will feel like we are part of that original trilogy, but at the same time we can do some really cool things. It will be really exciting to see it on the largest screen possible.

Since much of Hollywood remains closed due to COVID-19, it is unknown when production will begin on this new PLANET OF THE APES movie, but Wes Ball said the art team is busy working on some "amazing concept art"And that, because it will be largely a CG movie, could actually be in virtual production sooner rather than later."

