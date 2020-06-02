A spokesman for the Biden campaign declined Tuesday to comment on plans to attend the funeral. An attorney for Floyd's family, Ben Crump, said Tuesday: "We understand that Vice President Biden will be present." CNN has reached out to Crump directly for comment.

The alleged 2020 Democratic nominee Delivered a speech on Tuesday he addressed systemic racism in America and empathized with those protesting across the country in the wake of Floyd's police murder. Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis after a white police officer, charged with third-degree murder and second-degree murder, knelt on his neck.

Protests against racism and police brutality have spread across the United States, from Minneapolis to the nation's capital. Floyd's family has asked that the other three officers who were present during Floyd's death, who have since been fired, be charged and convicted.

Biden, speaking in Philadelphia on Tuesday, called Floyd's murder "a wake-up call for our nation" and began his speech: "I can't breathe. I can't breathe." The last words of George Floyd. But they did not die with him. They are still heard. They are echoing throughout this nation. "