Plans in discussion for Joe Biden to attend George Floyd's funeral

A spokesman for the Biden campaign declined Tuesday to comment on plans to attend the funeral. An attorney for Floyd's family, Ben Crump, said Tuesday: "We understand that Vice President Biden will be present." CNN has reached out to Crump directly for comment.
Protests against racism and police brutality have spread across the United States, from Minneapolis to the nation's capital. Floyd's family has asked that the other three officers who were present during Floyd's death, who have since been fired, be charged and convicted.
Biden, speaking in Philadelphia on Tuesday, called Floyd's murder "a wake-up call for our nation" and began his speech: "I can't breathe. I can't breathe." The last words of George Floyd. But they did not die with him. They are still heard. They are echoing throughout this nation. "
Biden spoke to Floyd's family on the phone last week, and Floyd's brother Philonise described it as a "great conversation." Biden told CNN's Don Lemon that he offered family empathy as someone who has also suffered losses, and praised his courage in this difficult time.
Philonese Floyd told CNN that President Donald Trump also called him, but that Trump "didn't give me a chance to speak" and that the conversation was very brief.
Biden on Tuesday condemned Trump's response to protests against racism and police brutality, contrasting sharply between him and the president. Peaceful protesters in a park outside the White House on Monday were hit with tear gas so Trump could cross the park and visit St. John's Church for a photo opportunity, a move that the Episcopalian bishop who oversees the church later condemned.
On Sunday, Biden visited the site of a protest in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Biden also held a discussion with leaders of the African American community in Wilmington and a virtual round table with the mayors of cities that have seen protests and violence: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and St. Paul, Minnesota.