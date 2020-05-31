Plans to boost three WWE Raw stars have been removed | Newsdio

There was a note in this week's Wrestling Observer newsletter about plans for various fighters that were eliminated.

Dave Meltzer He noted to the Observer that before Apollo Crews won the Andrade United States Championship, other ideas were raised with him. I previously noticed that there was a heel turn planned for him. On the Observer, crews turning heel was seen to be a possibility, but that plan was buried this week.

Meltzer also noted that in recent months there were plans to use the United States Championship to elevate Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo and Ricochet to high card faces and all of those plans were scrapped. Note that there were efforts to put pressure on Alexander last year and McMahon made the decision to bury him. Ricochet was turned down after his mini-feud with Brock Lesnar earlier this year.

It was not said why those plans were abandoned, but it is no secret that Paul Heyman is a fan of all the fighters mentioned above. At the end of the day, the money stops with Vince McMahon.

McMahon had given up on Crews in the past and that may happen again, but we should know in the coming weeks if this renewed momentum is long-term or if it's something McMahon will change his mind about.

