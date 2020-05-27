Plans to import the first Chinese cars to the United States scrapped amid a pandemic

Zotye



It seemed that after decades of promises, we would finally see Chinese cars on American roads. the coronavirus However, the pandemic has changed the plans.

These plans depended on HAAH Automotive Holdings' agreement to import Zotye vehicles from China and sell them to franchised US dealers. HAAH CEO Duke Hale told Automotive News on Wednesday that plans to import a Zotye crossover are officially at the last minute.

The CEO cited a massive sales hit to Zotye in his home country and said the company will work to resolve the overseas business before considering an expansion to the United States. Zotye, along with HAAH, had signed with distributors in 100 US markets. USA To sell an affordable crossover from the brand. HAAH confirmed the news with Roadshow but declined to comment further.

Distributors will be able to keep the franchise and, as an added benefit, Hale said they will be able to sell another Chinese brand: Vantas.

Vantas is a new name for China's Chery Automobile, who plans not only to sell a luxury SUV in the US USA, but also build it here. HAAH plans to double its focus and efforts to get Vantas off the ground in the United States, and when it does, any dealer on board Zotye will be able to sell Vantas-branded cars at no additional cost. Until now, no final location has been known to build the Vantas SUV. At the end of the day, the SUV is really just a modified Chery Exeed TX that plans to wrestle with other established luxury brands.

As for Zotye, imports could still occur, but Hale believes he won't be ready to visit him again for a few years. It looks like it will still be a while before Chinese cars hit the road.