Plastic pollution: Covid waste can result in "more masks than jellyfish" in the sea

"Would you like to swim with COVID-19 this summer?" Laurent Lombard, a diver and founder of the non-profit organization Mer Propre (Operation Clean Sea), asked in a Facebook post last month.

His organization has been sounding the alarm about finding discarded PPE and bottles of hand sanitizer in its cleanup operations at sea, and shared footage of its findings with CNN.

Lombard warned on Facebook that "there may soon be more masks than jellyfish" in the Mediterranean Sea.

Julie Hellec, spokeswoman for Opération Mer Propre, told CNN that the sight of PPE floating in the Mediterranean was the first time in 15 years of diving for Lombard.

"We have to take this very seriously," said Hellec.

Hellec estimates that Covid debris recovered during marine cleanups is less than 5% of the total debris that Opération Mer Propre typically collects, but the organization is concerned that this may escalate rapidly.

"If someone had alerted us to the problem of plastic bottles and bags from the beginning, would we have continued?" Hellec said.

Operation Mer Propre wants to raise awareness of how avoiding litter is crucial to keeping the oceans clean. "A simple gesture like not throwing a glove on the ground is saving the planet," Hellec told CNN.

"With respect to COVID waste, of course, we should favor reusable masks and gloves and ban disposables," he added.

A growing problem

French beaches are not the only place where Covid debris has been detected.

In late February, the Hong Kong-based organization OceansAsia reported finding "masses of surgical masks on the shore" in the Soko Islands.

The use of masks to reduce the spread of germs has been a cultural staple in Asia long before the Covid-19 pandemic, but OceansAsia noted a marked difference.

"When you suddenly have a population of 7 million people with one or two masks per day, the amount of garbage generated will be considerable," they wrote on their website.

The production of single-use PPE has increased dramatically during the pandemic. A recent study in the journal Environment, Science & Technology estimates that 129 billion face masks and 65 billion gloves are worn each month.

Nick Mallos, senior director of the non-profit organization Ocean Conservancy, called these numbers "staggering."

"In many parts of the world, basic waste collection does not exist to manage that volume of waste, so unfortunately we are likely to see waste found downstream on beaches and in the ocean," Mallos told CNN.

"Even here, in the United States, in the EU, in other places in the world that have robust and sophisticated waste systems, we still see PPE dirtying the roads, washing the waterways."

"Unfortunately, garbage travels," added Mallos.

If items like masks and gloves end up in the ocean, species like seabirds and sea turtles could become entangled in or ingested, according to Mallos.

"We know that sea turtles often feed on things like plastic bags and balloons found in the marine environment, so it is highly likely that we will see a similar type of feeding behavior."

Mallos emphasized how important it is to follow public health guidelines on the use of PPE, while reducing plastic products for which there are safe and adequate alternatives, such as removing plastic containers or bags.

"We have to take seriously reducing the amount of single-use plastics in our society where it is appropriate, at the same time ensuring that we have the appropriate systems in place to manage waste generated by life-saving materials such as personal protective equipment "Mallos argued. .

Reusing containers and bags when possible is another great option. A statement signed Monday by more than 100 scientists around the world, and environmental protection groups like Greenpeace USA, says that reusable products "can be used safely using basic hygiene," such as proper washing.

New challenges

Mallos and others are optimistic that this moment will help raise even more awareness about the importance of proper waste management and environmentally conscious decision making. That's something conservationists have worked hard over the years to get people, governments, and businesses involved.

Erin Simon, who heads the materials science and packaging program at WWF, told CNN that while the pandemic presents new challenges for environmental conservation, it will actually emphasize the importance of continuing this work.

"I think people should stay the course and should continue to do their part in this," Simon told CNN.

It can be overwhelming to tackle Covid waste in addition to the plastic waste that humans often produce. This is because humans produce about 8 million tons per year, or a full dump truck per minute that ends up in the ocean, according to a study by the World Economic Forum. But according to Simon, the moment puts into perspective the importance of individual actions.

"None of us has the solution. We all have to work together and each of us has a unique role to play," said Simon.