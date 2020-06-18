Playboy Playmate Raquel Pomplun says Mark Wahlberg was & # 39; an absolute professional & # 39; during the topless scene on set

EXCLUSIVE: Raquel Pomplun captured Hugh Hefner's heart when she was named Playboy Playmate of the Year 2013.

The biochemistry specialist, who was just 25 at the time, was also the first Mexican-American to receive the title.

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old now joined several veteran Playmates of different ages and races for the 'Once a Playmate, Always a Playmate' magazine photo shoot, inspired by the 1970s, which represents the first ever magazine equality theme.

About 800 women have been named Playboy Playmates, with Marilyn Monroe being the first to receive the title, since Hefner founded the magazine in 1953, People magazine reported. Hefner passed away in 2017 at age 91.

The model and actress spoke to Fox News about posing for the magazine and the positive (and negative) messages she received for her sizzling names, as well as what it was really like working alongside Mark Wahlberg on the movie "The Gambler."

Fox News: After her success with Playboy, she appeared in "The Gambler" from 2014, starring Mark Wahlberg. What surprised you the most about him?

Raquel Pomplun: What an absolute professional he was. During filming, I had to remove the top in front of him … Every time I had to do that, he immediately turned around and looked away. I always thought to myself, "Oh my gosh, you're so cute!" He would even (leave) the room right away when we were done (with the scene). Throughout the filming time, he was more focused on staying in character. But even then, I always felt that sense of comfort from him respecting my space every time he took off my shirt. It was pretty impressive of him and I never forgot.

Fox News: Looking back, it seemed like your husband was very encouraging for you to try for Playboy.

Pomplun: He was! And he loved the photos. He is my best friend and he has always been very proud of me. And let me tell you, I'm proud of those photos. Everything was very well lit. The photographer was incredibly professional. I was so comfortable with myself. I have never felt so beautiful.

Fox News: Not only did he become Playmate of the year 2013, but he was the first Mexican-American to achieve that title. What did that mean to you?

Pomplun: It was all. We have had Latino playmates before, but I was representing my roots. How could I not be proud of that? I received a lot of positive comments, but I also received negativity for it. There was no gray area. It was "I'm 100 percent proud of you" or "What's wrong with you? Your father shouldn't love you. In fact, I received that message from someone once. On the contrary, my father loves me so much that he supported me and was offended that I didn't tell him right away that I was a Playmate.

Fox News: How bad was the negativity you were receiving?

Pomplun: You know, it really wasn't that bad. I am also very good at ignoring negative comments in general. Many people came from more conservative backgrounds, some were older women. But this was also very new. And not all members of my extended family really understood them. But I made it clear to them that they are watching, okay. You don't have to understand. I will still love you anyway.

Fox News: It is no secret that Hugh Hefner had a thing for blondes. What do you think made him change his mind that year?

Pomplun: You know, I don't know. I certainly wasn't the first brunette Playmate … But I made sure to show them how grateful I was for the honor and I still am. Whenever I was needed to attend a magazine event, I would simply say, "Yes, I will be there." It was available for any promotion they wanted me to do for the theme. I think they took into account my hard work as a Playboy ambassador. I gave him 110 percent. I think that meant a lot to Hugh Hefner.

Fox News: What was your impression of Hugh Hefner?

Pomplun: Talking to him was always very stressful. I would only think to myself, "What can I say to the man who has seen it all, did it all?" So I took my time and really listened to what he had to say. He was just a funny, amazing man. My time at the mansion was always a lot of fun. Movie night was always my favorite. When I think about it now, I wished I had more time to talk to him.

Before you meet him, you assume he's just a man who had a lot of girlfriends and loved to party. I didn't know much about him. But when I finally met him, he was a gentleman. He had such an amazing sense of humor that I was speechless. Even with all the success and adoration he received over the years, he was always humble, courteous, and polite. I would always emphasize the importance of how a Playmate was more than just an object. She was more than a girl in a magazine. She is a woman who is always in her power and feels good about herself. She is confident and chose to be in the magazine. And each woman you see has her own story to tell. She is beautiful inside and out.

Fox News: How did it feel to be in the magazine?

Pomplun: It was an enriching experience for me. It made me see myself in a different light. I felt this feeling of power within me. I felt strong and capable of achieving what I wanted. And if people agreed with the image or not, it was my decision to be there … And I think that is the message that Hugh wanted to convey on each topic. Seeing myself in the magazine definitely increased my confidence as a woman.

It made me see my beauty in a different way. Before I was exposed to skinny models and that ideal of beauty. But after my experience, I could really see that beauty can be found in different shapes, sizes, bodies, it is everywhere. That is quite incredible because it is not limited to what the media wants to publish. I can appreciate each person for what they are and what they gave to give.