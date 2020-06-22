Player Board Rejects 60-Game Season 33-5

The Major League Baseball Players Association executive board rejected a proposed 60-game schedule by a 33-5 vote, challenging Commissioner Rob Manfred to issue a unilateral order for the start of the regular season and provoke what there appears to be a lengthy and costly dispute over the impact of the coronavirus.

The union's vote was confirmed by a person familiar with the meeting who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made immediately.

Manfred was expected to take the next step later on Monday when baseball descended into the kind of labor fight that led to eight work stoppages between 1972 and 1995.

With the collapse of a negotiated deal, the playoffs will remain at 10 teams instead of expanding to 16, and the proposed expansion of the designated hitter to games involving National League teams would be offside. Also being dropped for now is a planned experiment that would have caused a runner to start each additional inning at second base.

Spring training was suspended on March 12, two weeks before the scheduled opening, and the parties have returned to the family infighting that fractured the sport in the past. An initial agreement on March 26 required players to receive prorated salaries, but that agreement did not require MLB to play in empty stadiums.

The players refused to alter their insistence on prorated wages, and MLB finally agreed last week during a meeting between Manfred and union chief Tony Clark. But the parties remained separated by about $ 275 million after weeks of talks. MLB offered 60 games and $ 1.48 billion in wages that originally totaled $ 4 billion, plus a $ 25 million pool of postseason players. The union wanted 70 games and $ 1.73 billion, plus a $ 50 million fund.

Players are expected to file a claim, alleging that MLB violated a provision in the March deal that requires both parties "to work in good faith as soon as possible to start the game, and complete the 2020 championship season and postseason more complete that is economically feasible "consistent with various provisions. MLB is expected to file a complaint accusing the union of negotiating in bad faith.