Players and manager of the San Francisco Giants kneel during the national anthem in the exhibition game against Oakland

The Giants posted a video of their kneeling team members on their official Twitter account titled "#BlackLivesMatter."

Kapler, who grew up in an atmosphere of activism, has been open about the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the Giants website. During his post-game interview, Kapler said the team has been having conversations about standing or kneeling before the anthem for the past three days. Kapler said he wanted to convey two messages to the players: the Giants organization supports them and he himself was not satisfied with the way the country has handled police brutality.

"I told them that I wanted to amplify their voices and that I also wanted to amplify the voice of the black community and marginalized communities," he said. "I told them that I wanted to use my platform to demonstrate my dissatisfaction with the way we handle racism in our country. I wanted to demonstrate my dissatisfaction with our clear and systemic racism in our country, and I wanted them to know that they made their own decisions and we We would respect and support those decisions. "

Farhan Zaidi, President of Giants Baseball Operations He said in a statement that the team was proud of the players and staff for participating in the national discussion on racial injustice.