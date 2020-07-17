With MLB's shortened regular season less than a week away, players and coaches have shown cautious optimism for a season that will look like no other after a lengthy layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stands will be empty due to the US outbreak, with multiple clubs experimenting with pipes in the artificial noise of the crowd to simulate cheers or even booing. The National League will utilize the designated hitter, and a runner will be placed at second base during additional innings to accelerate the game.

"Obviously, it will feel a little bit different the way things are going without fans and whatnot," Brewers infielder Eric Sogard said, "but we're all excited to get going."

Tim Healey, the best Newsday writer for the New York Mets, shared an example of the false crowd noise the team is experimenting with at Citi Field on Twitter on Wednesday. False cheers were heard after Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo caught during the team's recent summer camp intracamp game.

The 60-game season begins next Thursday night when the defending World Series champions, the Washington Nationals, host the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, possibly a of the oldest rivalries in baseball. The rest of the league will start playing on Friday.

Players are now familiar with COVID-19 testing, social distancing, and wearing masks at the clubhouse, but now comes the test as to whether teams can manage a 60-game schedule during the outbreak. The teams had reopened their spring training camps this month, labeled solely as summer camp due to the change of seasons.

Many had doubted that the season could be saved. Some players decided not to participate and positive tests have been reported in the camps almost every day.

Still, the coaches and players have expressed optimism.

"People feel positive about how it has worked so far," said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, with his team slated to play in Boston next Friday night.

“I have been crossing my fingers every day. So far, we are doing quite well, "he continued." We still have a long way to go before the 24th, and I'm nervous as anyone that we are going to be healthy. "

The Houston Astros, in the wake of their poster-stealing scandal, have really benefited due to the delayed season. Without noise from the crowd, the team will not hear any booing from the stands.

"I see more smiles. Actually, I see more joy, "said Astros manager Dusty Baker." Four months ago, that was a difficult time. Many things have happened. We are in a different time and space than four months ago. "

David Stearns, general manager of the Brewers, said the decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate was a "really encouraging sign."

"That gives us all confidence in all segments of the industry that if we continue to do the right thing, follow the right protocols, we will give ourselves a pretty good opportunity," added Stearns.

Proper protocols are needed because COVID-19 is not likely to disappear. Some teams are also awaiting the return of players who tested positive for the virus.

