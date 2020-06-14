Players union pushes MLB to cut until end of game: Sherman

Basically, players have told MLB that we are going to the end of the game: The next move should be to inform the union how many games owners are prorated to play at prorated wages.

The union told MLB on Saturday that it will not oppose the league's latest proposal. Instead, union executive director Tony Clark said in a statement"Unfortunately, it appears that further dialogue with the league would be futile. Time to go back to work. Tell us where and when.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has the rights through the March 26 sides deal to impose a season of any length as long as players receive their full prorated salary. The league has insisted it would be a last resort, but has indicated that such a season would be between 48-54 games.

If MLB does impose a season, the union will almost certainly counter by not accepting any additional benefits the league is looking for, such as extended playoffs and player microphones during games. The union will then likely file a complaint alleging that the owners failed to comply with the good faith condition of trying to play as many games as possible, putting in the hands of a referee whether to provide players with hundreds of millions of dollars in lost wages.

But players would be required to show up at camp, although any player could choose not to participate. Players who have been considered at high risk for poor results if they hire COVID-19 can choose not to participate and still receive salary and service time. What will be intriguing is how many non-high-risk players make a statement by staying away. Players who need service time to, for example, get to free agency like Mookie Betts, James Paxton, J.T. Realmuto and Marcus Stroman would probably feel compelled to play. However, players who have long-term contracts and therefore do not have a significant need to accumulate service time could stay away.

What would sport be like, and how, for example, would television partners feel if the league suddenly started again without players like Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer and Mike Trout? Neither player has publicly said that he will not appear, so this becomes a part of the consequences if there is no agreement. And Saturday's actions brought MLB closer to no deal, and Manfred had to impose a season after publicly declaring there will be games this year.

MLB's third formal proposal came on Friday for 72 games at a prorated salary of 70 percent with the potential to earn another 10 percent if the playoffs are concluded and then an additional $ 50 million group of players for those competing in the postseason. The total would take players 83 percent if the World Series is completed.

But in a letter to MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem, union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer wrote that MLB's first proposal was 70 percent guaranteed and that nothing has changed, except that players have to risk being conclude that the playoffs will receive more. Meyer said in his letter: "We have made it clear on numerous occasions that players are unwilling to accept less than their prorated wages for playing."

The exchange of information by email and intense shrill letters (Halem sent on a Friday) has continued the path of no formal negotiations and further incendiary behavior on both sides. Neither side shows signs of compromise or peaceful tones. Both are now acting as an imposed season and a complaint is inevitable and they are creating legal cases to defend their positions.

In his letter, Meyer disputed MLB's descriptions that the union knew that the March 26 deal was formalized with the players' association on the understanding that players would have to cut their wages if the games were played without paying fans. Meyer states that Clark let MLB know that "any request for further pay cuts would be a major challenge and would require full financial transparency (which we have not received) to even have a meaningful discussion." As part of the lack of information, Meyer includes the Post's report on Saturday that MLB has agreed with Turner on a new television contract, citing that the union is unaware of this despite a request that included a notice about any TV negotiation or sponsorship in progress.

Meyer also criticized "MLB's covert tactics to bypass the union" and listed the players' views on delay strategies in the negotiations. However, in the last 10 days or so, the parties have been coming and going making offers, but have rejected each other's proposals and have made offers that they knew the other would reject. Until Saturday, when the union did not respond at all with an offer. Instead, the union challenged MLB to say what it was willing to do for prorated wages.

From Meyer's letter: "Given your continued insistence on hundreds of millions of dollars in additional salary reductions, we assume that these negotiations are coming to an end. If it is your intention to unilaterally impose a season, we again ask you to report to us now our members on how many games you intend to play and when and where players should report. It is unfair to leave players and fans hanging right now, and to further delay the risk of compromising health and safety. of their plans before the closing of the business on Monday, June 15. "

MLB did not immediately respond to the union ultimatum.