PlayStation 5 games reveal confirmed event for next week

Sony is finally set to unveil the first batch of games for the PlayStation 5 as rumored earlier in the week, with the company announcing that a revealing event will in fact take place on June 4.

In the post announcing the event on the PlayStation blog today, Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, says: “ The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry for innovative studios spanning the globe. Studios, both large and small, newer and more established, have worked hard to develop games that showcase the potential of hardware & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The program will last for a little over an hour. and will air on the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels at 1 p.m. PDT (approximately 9 p.m. BST if you are in the UK) on Thursday June 4th.

The news comes just an hour after it emerged that Sony is asking all PS4 developers to ship PS4 games after July to try to make sure they are compatible with the PS5.

PlayStation 5 will launch at Holiday 2020.