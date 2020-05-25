PlayStation Days of Play 2020 offers are now available • newsdio

PlayStation Game Days for 2020 deals are now available at select stores. These are the first in-store deals that were announced late last week, before the event started in full as of June 3.

At stake are a series of fabulous price cuts on PS VR, PS Plus, PS Now, and many PS4 games. Some of which are on par with, or even better than, last year's PlayStation Black Friday deals.

Here's what is offered, plus a selection of retailers where you can get every Game Days offer:

PS VR:

PS Plus / PS now:

PS4 games:

Death Stranding from £ 24.99 – Game

God of War for £ 11.99 – Amazon UK / Game

The Last of us Remastered for £ 11.99 – Amazon UK / Game

Horizon Zero Dawn – Full Edition for £ 11.99 – Amazon UK / Game

Uncharted 4 for £ 11.99 – Amazon UK / Game

Uncharted Collection for £ 11.99 – Amazon UK / Game

Marvel & # 39; s Spider-Man for £ 15.99 – Game

Marvel & # 39; s Spider-Man – Game of the Year Edition for £ 21.99 – Amazon UK

Days Gone from £ 15.99 – Game

Nioh 2 from £ 39.99 – Game

You could definitely see me finally tempted to see what Days Gone is like at that price. It's not a bad time to top up your PS Plus subscription either, as the days of an offer under £ 30 seem to be long gone.

Plus, you can find some select titles from the PlayStation Hits range of up to £ 11.99 / € 14.99. These include The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Some have been cheaper before, but not by much!

These in-store reductions will be followed by a two-week sale at the PSN Store from June 3-17. Here you'll find the same reductions on PS Plus and PS Now, along with many more offers on many PS4 games.

All in all, there are some great deals up for grabs. We should have it all here, but anything we've missed should be on the Days of Play site. Do you think you will enjoy something here during the bank holiday?