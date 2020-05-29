PlayStation Plus adds Star Wars Battlefront 2 to Call of Duty: WWII for June 2020

PlayStation has announced the second game to be free to PlayStation Plus subscribers during the month of June, with Star Wars: Battlefront II available to download from June 2.

The multiplayer sci-fi FPS will join Call of Duty: WWII, which was made available to subscribers a few days ago as a special treat, with both games replacing the May offers for Farm Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines.

The game has had a somewhat troublesome life due to its overly aggressive implementation of microtransactions, but EA DICE finally managed to dramatically change the fortune and goodwill of the title in the eyes of players in the three years after the game’s release, in part later by removing them and working diligently on the game to the point where fans even released a thank you video dedicated to the development team during this year’s edition of the annual Star Wars Day celebrations.

Both games will be available on the service until Monday, July 6, and you still have a few days to take advantage of this month’s games if you haven’t already.