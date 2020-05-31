PlayStation shuts down game servers without notice

It's a sad day for fans of Sony's brave little handheld, the PlayStation Vita. While the Japanese giant's first-party support for its pocket system has not existed in recent years, by context, the latest software released by Sony was Freedom wars In late 2014, there has been a surprisingly consistent stream of indies that is released every two weeks to help keep the console on life support. In other words: while the laptop didn't sell exactly like gangbusters at launch, there's still a small but remarkably dedicated audience that really loves the PS Vita, even to this day, yours really included.

Unfortunately, however, Sony has just unleashed another deadly blow to its unappreciated system. That's right, the owner of the platform has quietly shut down online servers to one of his most popular games: Killzone: Mercenary. Sad times, right?

Even if Killzone: Mercenary was a PS Vita exclusive game, the sci-fi shooter game still created a dedicated and active online fan base over the years. In fact, it's fair to say that Guerilla Cambirdge's underrated FPS was one of the rare Sony-published system vendors released on the tiny platform.

Of course, it's not too surprising to see a 7-year-old game (on legacy hardware, no less) go dark. However, the usual protocol for issues like this is for the publisher to warn their fans a bit before hitting the "off" switch. Unfortunately Sony did not do such a thing before closing Killzone: MercenaryServers s servers.

Instead, the platform support simply confirmed the shutdown after it was done. As it stands, the online multiplayer component of Guerilla's fifth entry in their tent shooter franchise is currently not playable on Sony's laptop. So, let's raise a glass to one of the most visually spectacular first-person shooter games. *clink*

Tell us, though, are you as gutted as we are about closing Killzone: MercenaryOnline servers? Or is it time to finally say goodbye to Sony's unloved handheld? Let us know in the usual place below.