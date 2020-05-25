PlayStation Store Sale: 8 Discount PS4 Games to Buy Now

Sarah Tew / CNET



Here's the good news: Sony has a great Extended Play sale on its PlayStation Store. The bad news: it ends Thursday night. So if you haven't crossed it before, now is the time to act. There are over 200 games for sale, but these are the six you will want to know the most.

Sale ends May 4: 59 p.m. May 26.

EA Jedi: Fallen Order is a rare breed from the Star Wars game. Not only is it great, you won't have to pay more than $ 1,000 to see all it has to offer. What a joy It takes place between Episode III and A New Hope, and the Deluxe Edition is 40% off until May 28.

CD Projekt When The Witcher 3 launched in 2015, it was praised for giving you an incredible amount of money for your money. You could spend over a hundred hours and still not see all, or even most, of what the game had to offer. You can now get the full edition, which includes two meaty DLC additions, for $ 15.

Ubisoft Assassin & # 39; s Creed will soon follow the Vikings' path, with AC: Valhalla announced for 2020. But it is still worth diving into Ancient Greece, as Assassin & # 39; s Creed Odyssey: Gold Edition 2018 is on the way. sale for only $ 25. It is a visually spectacular game that you will get tens of hours.

Ubisoft If you're craving an Assassin & # 39; s Creed experience and you've already played Odyssey, also be aware that Black Flag is on sale for just $ 9.

Activision Blizzard As we all know, 1999 Crash Team Racing is the best racing game of all time. Okay, maybe that's overkill, but it's a real gem of a PlayStation 1, one that got glitter in 2019 (GameSpot review here) with a remake of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch last year. It normally costs $ 40, but now you can get the Nitros-Oxide Deluxe Edition for $ 30.



Rockstar Games This one really doesn't need much introduction. Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's latest box office hit, launched in 2018 and quickly became a favorite. The special edition, which includes additional missions and side missions, is 55% off.