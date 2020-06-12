Pleading for their release, ICE detainees say they had to work in potentially contaminated areas as the coronavirus spreads







For example, the facility continued to use detainees as workers in the kitchen "knowing that it was the place where the Coronavirus began to spread" until the kitchen was suspended, according to the letter, which was received and disseminated by the Immigrants and Refugees from Florence. .

In one case, the letter, which was translated from Spanish to English, alleges that a detainee was asked to clean the door of a cell that had "stool-covered" walls, without being given the requested gloves.

"We are begging for your help because this is a life and death situation," says the letter, which was allegedly signed by 70 detainees detained at the La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona, and released to CNN by advocates pressing for its launch.

The letter, dated May 18 and published for the first time this week in a NBC News report, alleges that no social distancing measures have been implemented at the facility and that detainees continue to clean areas as fears of the coronavirus mount.

It occurs when defenders filed a lawsuit this week asking a federal judge to order the release of 13 medically vulnerable detainees from La Palma and the neighboring Eloy detention center. "The more people get sick inside detention centers, the more people get sick in the community and the more taxes and hospitals in the community pay taxes," said Laura Belous, a lawyer with the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project. , which advocates alternatives to detention to help stop the spread. The two Arizona facilities are managed by the contracting company Immigration Detention CoreCivic, which denied the claims in the letter. ICE spokesman Yasmeen Pitts O & # 39; Keefe declined to comment, citing pending litigation. According to Steven Owen, managing director of communications for CoreCivic, detainees are allowed to participate in volunteer work programs. In the event that they choose to participate in these programs, appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided and will be provided for the task at hand. People who work in the kitchen are equipped with hair and beard nets, gloves and, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, face masks. Owen said that given the low population in the La Palma facilities, anyone is able to distance themselves socially if they so choose. Each shower is separated by curtains and / or block walls. Each cell contains a toilet and sink (with hot water), and soap is provided to detainees free of charge, according to Owen. "We have closely followed the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and recommendations on the use of PPE by staff and caregivers within correctional and detention centers during the COVID-19 pandemic," Owen said. . The letter, signed by detainees from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Brazil, Mexico, Bangladesh, India and other countries, alleges a series of problems at the facility. It states that the cells continue to have two "detainees inside them with the toilet inside them and minimal hygiene." Migrants also say that cleaning supplies are still basic, and on weekends, there is no toilet paper. In addition to health problems, migrants expressed concern about length of stay at the facilities and access to court hearings. 78 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at La Palma facilities since testing began in February, with 14 current cases, according to ICE data. Overall, the agency has had a total of 1,810 confirmed cases as of this week. For months, numerous immigrant advocacy organizations and human rights groups have been pushing for ICE to release detainees into their custody as the pandemic grew. The new allegations come amid continued criticism of the agency's health and safety standards and after a warning from doctors about the health risks inside the detention centers. The lawsuit, filed in conjunction with the American Civil Liberties Union and law firm Perkins Coie, argues that detainees "remain trapped in what are essentially powder kegs on the brink of explosion, even without the ability to take the most basic measures to protect themselves. "

Catherine Shoichet and Priscilla Alvarez of CNN contributed to this story.