Pluto may have begun to heat up and contain an ocean, according to a new discovery

Researchers have long thought that Pluto started out as an icy sphere when it formed in the Kuiper Belt, a home to cold, dark objects on the edge of our solar system.

Some scientists also believe that there is a liquid ocean below Pluto's ice sheet that is estimated to be 249 miles thick. But they thought it was formed later in Pluto's history when radioactive elements heated up near the dwarf planet's rocky core and decomposed. This heat might have been enough to melt the ice and form a subsurface ocean.

When NASA's New Horizons spacecraft flew alongside Pluto and its moons in 2015, the mission provided detailed images and data that challenged suspected scientists.

"The most exciting part of this research for me is that we can use the geology we observe on Pluto today to look back in time and learn about what Pluto was like shortly after its formation," said Carver Bierson, first author of the study and recent doctorate. graduated from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

"Planetary science is similar to trying to read a story where most of the pages are missing and some have other stories written on top of it. This always makes it exciting when we can reconstruct what was happening on the first pages of the solar system story. . "

Now, using geological observations of Pluto's surface, new research suggests that Pluto actually started in a hot formation scenario. The researchers modeled and compared heat versus cold formation scenarios and found that the surface characteristics on Pluto match better.

In that scenario, the liquid ocean would slowly freeze over time, though not completely, and would cause the extensional faults seen by New Horizons in Pluto's icy crust.

"If it started to cool and the ice melted internally, Pluto would have contracted and we should see compression characteristics on its surface, whereas if it started to heat up it should have expanded as the ocean froze and we should see extension characteristics in the surface, "Bierson said. "We see a lot of evidence of expansion, but we don't see any evidence of compression, so the observations are more consistent with Pluto starting with a liquid ocean."

The study published Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience.

This slow and long freezing of the subsurface ocean could also explain the combination of features on Pluto's surface because the expansion would occur throughout the history of the dwarf planet.

"The oldest features of the surface on Pluto are more difficult to understand, but it appears that there was an ancient and modern extension of the surface," said Francis Nimmo, co-author of the study and professor of Earth and planetary science at the University of California, Santa Cruz. .

But what caused the formation of an ocean in the first place? The researchers believe that Pluto was not only hot, but formed quickly.

"As Pluto was forming, the material repeatedly entered and impacted the surface," said Bierson. "Each of those impacts is like an explosion that will heat the surface it hit. If Pluto formed slowly, the surface may cool before the next impact. However, if Pluto formed quickly, it has an impact on impact, repeatedly heating the surface even one gets hot enough for an ocean to form. We estimate that Pluto would have had to form in less than 30,000 years for this to form an ocean. "

Regardless of how Pluto formed, its ocean today is maintained by the heat of radioactive decay in the dwarf planet's rocky core and the thick layer of ice isolates the ocean below, Bierson said.

These findings also suggest that other large dwarf planets in the icy Kuiper Belt formed similarly and also had underground oceans at first, some of which may still exist on the dwarf planets Eris and Makemake. This means that those subsurface oceans could have interacted with rocky materials and might even hint at the potential potential habitability or unique ocean chemistry in their history, but there are no findings to back it up yet.

"We don't know the recipe for life or even what ingredients you need." Bierson said. "We suspect (according to Earth) that liquid water is an important ingredient. This work suggests that liquid water has always been present on Pluto buried under the cold ice cap. This also means that the water may have been chemically interacting with it. rocky core under the ocean giving it more chemical ingredients to work with. Are those the right ingredients? We don't know. We need to learn more about how life is formed, or how life could be formed, to find these answers. "

In addition to flying over Pluto and its moons in 2015, the New Horizons spacecraft also flew alongside a distant Kuiper Belt object now called Arrokoth in early 2019. The spacecraft continues to fly across the edge of our solar system and the Researchers are using data from is to fly over Arrokoth to learn about these distant and cold objects that act as time capsules since the birth of our solar system.

Bierson said that if he could send a spaceship to another Kuiper Belt Object, it would be Haumea.

"Haumea is large enough to have formed with a subsurface ocean, but small enough that it froze a few billion years ago," said Bierson. "That freezing process can still be etched on its surface. Haumea also has a ring of material around it and it is spinning so fast that it has an elongated football shape. This is a really weird world and it would be amazing to see what the story registers on its surface. "