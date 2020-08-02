Pocari Sweat: Inside the meteoric rise of Asia's response to Gatorade

But if you take a close look at a different scene that shows the future McFly while video conferencing with a coworker in 2015, another brand makes a cameo.

That drink was called Pocari Sweat. And despite its name, unattractive to native English speakers, It is a Japanese sports drink well known in Asia and the Middle East.

Although the film's creators did not have a product placement agreement with Pocari Sweat, they had given their art department a general directive to include Japanese elements in scenes depicting 2015, says Bob Gale, producer and writer of "Back to the Future II. " "

The Japanese power of the 1980s did not last, but Pocari became a force in the sports drink market.

Last year, 270 million bottles were distributed in more than 20 countries and regions. Around the same number They were distributed in Japan, according to Otsuka Pharmaceutical, the Japanese company that makes it. Amid the pandemic, the company donated more than 1.2 million bottles to hospitals and governments in all of its markets.

Launched in 1980, Pocari Sweat was inspired by the rehydrating effects of an IV solution. The ingredients include water, sugar, citric acid, magnesium, calcium, and sodium. Pocari replenishes water and electrolytes, a set of minerals that your body needs to function, lost by sweat.

The drink is to many Asians what Gatorade is to the Americans, and Lucozade is to the British.

But, the brand, which turns 40 this year, is practically unknown in the West.

A drink that imitates sweat.

Pocari's story begins with Rokuro Harima, an Otsuka employee who suffered from food poisoning during a business trip to Mexico in the 1970s.

At the hospital, doctors told Harima to replenish her energy with carbonated soft drinks. But when Harima saw a doctor drinking from an IV bag to rehydrate after performing surgery, he had an idea.

Four Pocari Sweat facts

1980 Pocari Sweat launches in Japan.

1982 Otsuka begins exporting Pocari Sweat to its first foreign markets in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

1990s Pocari Sweat becomes the first soft drink in Japan to reach a cumulative shipping value of more than $ 1 billion.

2020 Otsuka establishes a subsidiary of healthy drinks in Mexico, the country that sparked the idea for Pocari Sweat.

Source: Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Otsuka had also been producing IV solutions for hospitals since 1946. Harima joined two and two: He I wanted to create a tasty and drinkable IV.

In the 1960s, it had helped hone the flavor of Otsuka's "Oronamin C", a carbonated nutritional drink aimed at tired businessmen in need of a mid-day boost. Now the "king of taste", as his companions called him, had set his sights on creating a new market in Japan.

Gatorade had been sold in the US since the 1960s. But in Japan in the 1970s, sports drinks were unknown territory.

Non-alcoholic Carbonated drinks, such as Coca-Cola and Mitsuya cider, and orange and apple juices dominated the domestic market, according to the Japanese Beverage Association (JSDA).

But as Japanese white-collar workers fueled Japan's economic boom, households gained purchasing power. People became more health conscious and Coca-Cola sales declined, according to Mark Pendergrast, author of "God, Country and Coca-Cola." Harima went to work.

Back in the lab, he and a team of researchers found that sweat concentration was different for people who do sports compared to people who just do their day. They wanted a drink, with properties similar to sweat, that could hydrate people no matter what they were doing.

The researchers developed dozens of prototypes, but they all tasted too bitter. The breakthrough came when they added a pinch of citrus juice powder to their translucent solution, and finally refined the formula into two samples with different sugar levels.

Investigators put those solutions to the test by climbing a mountain in southern Japan's Tokushima prefecture, says Jeffrey Gilbert, an Otsuka spokesman. They concluded that the less sugary version was better with exercise.

The Pocari Sweat formula was born. All they needed was a name and a logo.

What's in a name?

With its literal wink at perspiration, the name Pocari Sweat has confused many native English speakers. The first part of its name was chosen for its sound. "Pocari" appears vaguely European and is easy to pronounce but makes no sense, says Gilbert.

As Japan absorbed Western influences in the years after World War II, European languages ​​were seen as elegant and exotic. English slogans adorned everything from billboards to T-shirts, lunch boxes, and pencil cases.

The word "sweat", on the other hand, conveys the practical purpose of the drink.

In the 1980s, according to JSDA, most soft drinks and sodas were sold in bold red, orange, and white containers. However, given the high turnover rate in the Japanese beverage market, Akihiko Otsuka, then president of Otsuka Pharmaceutical, knew that he had to make a statement. Reminiscent of breaking ocean waves, Pocari's cool blue and white deck was an outlier in design.

It was a risk designed to get the attention of curious consumers.

Creating a new market

Pocari Sweat was not an absolute success when it hit Japanese stores in 1980. "Because this category of drinks didn't exist in Japan, people didn't know what to do with it," says Gilbert.

It had neither the dark color of Coca-Cola nor the effervescent sweet signature. Nor was it like Suntory's Regain energy drink, which attracted businessmen prepared to work 24-hour shifts. Instead, Pocari Sweat promised to keep people hydrated.

Early marketing campaigns focused on the dangers of dehydration. The television commercials and posters addressed everyone from hungovers to sports enthusiasts.

For several years, the company provided free samples at saunas and sporting events. Vendors went door to door to promote it.

"Back then, Japan didn't have as many supermarkets or vending machines as it does today. Shoppers bought drinks at mom-and-pop stores, so Otsuka made an effort to reach out to people and familiarize them with the taste and function of Pocari "says Kiyomi Kai, a JSDA spokeswoman.

Despite the fight to pitch, Gilbert says giving up was not an option. "Otsuka is very, very sticky and persistent in what he does on both the drug and consumer side: it penetrates deep and stays there," he says.

Finally, his efforts paid off. In the mid-1990s, Pocari Sweat became the first domestically produced non-alcoholic beverage in Japan to reach a cumulative shipping value of over $ 1 billion.

Sold primarily in hot countries in Asia and the Middle East, Gilbert says the hydrating message behind Pocari products, which now include powder and gelatin, speaks to those markets. Private vendors also sell the drink in western nations.

But Otsuka never dreamed of dominating the West.

Looking at asia

By 1983 Gatorade had 86.5% of the sports drink market in the United States. In Otsuka's eyes, the western markets were saturated, says Gilbert.

Otsuka had exported its IV solutions to Japan's neighbors since the 1960s, so it made sense to ship them to nearby locations. Japan instead of sending them by air to America. In addition, the company did not want to pay for expensive supermarket space in the United States.

Pocari Sweat launched in Japan as the economy was booming. Otsuka predicted that the level of economic growth would spread throughout Asia.

In the 1980s, anti-World War II sentiments toward Japan, which had colonized many parts of Asia, had gradually decreased in the region. Japan was now seen as a viable trading partner.

The drink hit stores in Hong Kong and Taiwan in 1982, and in Singapore, Bahrain, Oman, and Saudi Arabia the following year, along with a number of other markets in the coming decades.

The strategy of investing in the Asian and Gulf markets for the long term paid dividends.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Asian economic zone, spanning from the Arabian Peninsula to Australia, accounted for 50% of global GDP and two-thirds of global economic growth, according to Parag Khanna, author of "The Future is Asian."

The purchasing power of the region was growing, and Pocari Sweat was well placed to ride the wave.

Overcoming cultural obstacles

Otsuka saw enormous potential in Indonesia, a country of 273 million people, which is now the company's largest market outside of Japan. But Otsuka knew that he had to rethink his marketing strategy for the predominantly Muslim nation.

For example, there was no point in advertising Pocari Sweat to Indonesians as a means to rehydrate after a bath or when they were hung over, as they did in Japan and the Philippines.

In Indonesia, people take showers instead of baths. And because Islam prohibits alcohol, there is no Indonesian word for "hangover," says Yutaro Bando, the chief executive officer of the Indonesian branch of Otsuka, in a 2015 YouTube video.

Otsuka focused on gaining a foothold in the sports and health community. But even then, the drink only took off after doctors started using it as an emergency tonic.

In 2010, a dengue outbreak swept Indonesia. That year, the incidence rate increased to more than 80 people per 100,000 compared to 60 the year before.

Dengue symptoms include vomiting, high fever, and internal bleeding, in severe cases. Patients must stay hydrated, as this allows platelets, small blood cells that help their bodies to form clots to stop bleeding, to mature.

Upon spotting a market opportunity, Otsuka partnered with health experts and government officials to promote the moisturizing powers of Pocari Sweat. Health workers began recommending it to their patients to prevent dehydration, according to researchers at Telkom University in Indonesia.

As a vital hydration booster, Pocari became known as a "form of first aid," deployed in the fight against everything from dengue to diarrhea.

But it didn't take long for Pocari's image to change shape.

Pop culture joins ion supply

Starting in 2016, running became a popular activity among Indonesians, according to Jakarta-based advertising agency Olrange. He partnered with Otsuka between 2015 and 2018 to produce a series of campaigns to expand the appeal of Pocari Sweat.

Along with sports campaigns called #SafeRunning and Born to Sweat, Olrange leveraged Japan's pop culture to appeal to younger consumers.

In 2018, Olrange released a series of online videos, dubbed "the most kawaii (cute) web series in Indonesia "- featuring Haruka Nakagawa and Yukari Sasou, two Japanese ambassadors for Pocari Sweat and popular celebrities in Indonesia.

He "captivated" young Indonesians, says Stephanie Putri Fajar, account manager for Olrange.

"We gave them (Nakagawa and Sasou) a platform to portray the active life of young people who lose ions (sweat) through a joyous six-part friendship and adventure series on YouTube called & # 39; Onigiri The Series & # 39; "says Putri Fajar.

The video shows young friends sharing rice balls, going to school, hanging out, and experiencing teen life while background tunes play.

That call to youth is driving Otsuka's strategy as it fosters national and international markets, according to Tomomi Fujikawa, analyst at Euromonitor International.

Moonshot drink

Four decades ago, there were only five types of soft drinks, a category the JSDA said includes carbonated beverages, as well as teas and mineral water, which compete for space in the Japanese beverage market. But the category has expanded a lot since then.

In 2019 alone, there were 6,491 types of soft drinks for sale in Japan, and companies introduced 1,074 new products, according to JSDA. All of them compete for coveted space in the country's convenience stores and approximately 5 million vending machines, says Kai, the JSDA spokeswoman.

In Japan, Pocari Sweat It is stored in convenience stores, vending machines, supermarkets, and pharmacies. While ubiquity helps, Otsuka has worked hard to make the brand relevant, says Roy Larke, professor of marketing at the University of Waikato in New Zealand.

For example, in 2020, Otsuka recruited virtual pop star Hatsune Miku as the brand's ambassador before the now-postponed Summer Olympics, to appeal to a new generation of young people.

That cycle of refreshing Pocari sweat but that sticks to your signature The blue and white look and hydration message have enabled the brand to outlast its competitors and thrive.

"Some brands are specifically designed for the convenience store market, so they have a period of three to six months shelf life of a particular recipe, but Pocari Sweat is not, "says Larke, who is also editor of the intelligence website JapanConsuming.

"It is a long-term, durable brand that Otsuka has truly developed over the past 50 years, and today it is that endurance and long history in Japan that has kept it going."