Pocket Camp a little overshadowed Animal Crossing: New Horizons now

Animal Crossing: New Horizons It undoubtedly took over the world in early 2020, but lately, a different iteration of the life simulator has been lighting up my social media feeds. Mobile spin-off Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has exploded alongside the Nintendo Switch game, and that added visibility has helped highlight the many ways in which New Horizons Arguably it falls short.

Perhaps this is an unfair comparison, given that Pocket camp It has had more than two years to establish and expand. Recall that when it came out many people were disappointed by the Animal Crossing experience. Pocket camp provided, and the way it seemed built for microtransactions.

Players who are still enjoying Pocket camp Tell Polygon that these aspects haven't completely changed in 2020. But this is also somewhat balanced by the fact that mobile gaming is bringing your Game A to the table.

Furniture sets and decorations are cute in ways that make me like a New Horizons player who is supposedly getting a "premium" experience, intensely jealous. This envy is fueled in part by the knowledge that Pocket camp you try harder to integrate these elements into your world. New HorizonsOn the contrary, it feels like a more static experience.

"You can put cups of tea and a whole theme park (in New Horizons) but how, it will never … have an impact on the villagers, "says the content creator (and my personal friend) luulubuu.

"Pocket camp it made the objects have specific animations and purposes, "he continued, noting that one of his favorite sequences sees villagers dancing alongside Gyroids, characters who are barely present in New Horizons.

New Horizons It also has some great animations. I love to see my villagers zooming in or watch them take out a phone to take a picture. Occasionally, you will also see the villagers using an item you have placed, which is always a delight. But it's not just these New Horizons sparse interactions, they feel slight when compared to a normal scene of Pocket camp, as you will see in the videos below. Pocket camp It has unique animations and interactions for almost everything you can put on the map.

"When you start New HorizonsIt has a storage limit of 80 items that can gradually expand to 1,600 items, "says Laura Hudson, editor and former colleague," although it will probably take tens of hours and millions of bells to do so."Pocket CampIn comparison, it starts with larger storage and then expands it to 3,000 spaces.

The wide repertoire of items is specifically designed to entice you to spend money, which would normally sound gloomy except Pocket camp designers make sets feel worth it

"Novelty is expected and new content is frequent," Hudson, who recently spent a few dollars on Pocket camp for a loft design studio, he tells Polygon.

"This doesn't bother me at all, I don't mind paying a subscription or losing a few dollars on a one-time purchase for things that constantly revitalize the game," he continues.

Where New Horizons slowly distribute new features and elements, Pocket camp It gives you more freedom to do exactly what you want, when you want to, because you probably bought a set with something in mind, rather than depending on the gods of chance.

"Pocket camp It makes decorating your camp or cabin feel like a playground where your imagination limits you more than anything else, "says Hudson.

What you have to keep in mind is that, unlike New Horizons, you are not living in these scenes. You set these scenarios specifically for the enjoyment of your villagers, and when they do exactly that, they become suggestive screenshots and GIFs. Technically speaking, you can "do" more in New Horizons, especially with the introduction of features like terraforming.

Furthermore, as someone who has now invested hundreds of hours in New HorizonsMy goal is the same: to create spaces that are great enough to make someone wish they could be there too. I am often decorating with my villagers in mind, only to be disappointed by their general disinterest in their surroundings.

"Pocket camp generally speaking, it's in a great place right now, "says Philippa Warr, a player who has been enjoying the mobile game since its launch. Warr tells Polygon that the camp game has" exquisite "food items, including a matcha gift where the foam resembles Isabelle's head. Pocket camp It also allows you to do more with the items it provides, for example you can put a rug outside, a little detail missing from New Horizons.

This is all true, but Warr points out that not only does he have Pocket camp had time to bloom New HorizonsPopularity may have spurred gamers to run through its content faster than Nintendo intended. Some New Horizons Players tell Polygon that they've been playing life simulator less frequently, going from daily marathons to now only logging once a day for about 30 minutes, if that's the case. Some fans skip the days entirely. Recent events, such as the museum's stamp meeting, have not been good enough to keep the New Horizons flame on.

But still, Pocket camp deserves support for what he does well. Laura Hudson points out, for example, that while New Horizons players spend a lot of time dealing with their random villager mechanics, Pocket camp gives you more control over who stays in your camp.

"In Pocket camp, you have to level up a bit before you can summon them to stay with you, but ultimately you can heal a farm of the best and cutest friends while in New Horizons it is only the luck of the draw who appears, "she says.

Pocket camp It also allows players to pay for a subscription that, in addition to giving you loot and automating parts of the game for you, also helps you heal the game's population. The current rate, which is cheaper than an Amiibo, especially those that are in demand, "allows me to select my favorite villager (he is Chevre) to follow me and help me gather resources that create a more opposite feeling of personal relationship. the 'neighbor I might like or hate', ”says Hudson.

Over time, it is likely that New Horizons will grow to equal more than Pocket camp offers. Already, the upcoming wedding event promises a new set of bridal-themed decorations that will allow fans to set up love scenes. There will likely be other events that have yet to be announced, in addition to the expected seasonal changes.

"I don't want games to have identical element libraries," says Warr. But perhaps, he muses, the games will inspire each other to be more ambitious. "New Horizons It has been good for Pocket camp because I definitely feel like Pocket camp he has increased his item set to try and keep players interested. "