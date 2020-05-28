Pokemon AR will soon be able to hide behind real-world objects in Pokemon Go

Niantic aims to increase the immersion factor in Pokemon go with the addition of two new AR features: Reality Blending and Pokestop Scanning.

Both will launch to select players in the coming weeks and will increase immersion by allowing Pokémon to interact with the real world and help the studio generate more detailed 3D maps.

As the following gif demonstrates, Reality Blending will give virtual pocket monsters in Pokemon go the ability to hide behind objects like a tree, which means they will move in and out of sight based on the location of the players, just as they would in real life.

Niantic says the feature will "bring Pokemon even closer to reality" and will begin testing it in beta mode on select devices starting in June.

Meanwhile, Pokestop Scanning is an optional feature that will allow certain players to help Niantic build 3D maps of real-world locations by recording them on their smartphones.

Those videos will allow the studio to gain a better understanding of the "depth and complexity" of the real world, and should help it more effectively link virtual objects to real-world locations and imbue Pokemon with increased spatial and contextual awareness.

In addition to being good news for Pokemon go For fans, the update offers an interesting insight into the ins and outs of augmented reality development, and highlights some of the challenges that come with trying to effectively recreate and integrate real-world locations from around the world.

You can find more information about Reality Blending and PokeStop Scanning on the Niantic blog.