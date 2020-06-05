Pokémon Company Gives Money To Black Lives Matter

The Pokemon Company donated $ 100,000 to the Black Lives Matter and another $ 100,000 to the NAACP in a show of support for the current social revolution.

In the wake of ongoing protests over the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers, The Pokemon Company He has promised to donate $ 100,000 to the Black Lives Matter and another $ 100,000 to the NAACP. On May 25, George Floyd was apparently killed by a police officer who knelt with his knee pressed to the man's neck for almost nine minutes until he killed him. Minneapolis initially refused to press charges against the officer or his colleagues, and protests began to erupt across the country, demanding justice for George Floyd.

As the days passed, the protests intensified, leading to full-blown unrest and unprecedented demonstrations of police brutality across the country. Even other countries have staged their own protests in support of the movement, and various corporations and pop culture brands have voiced their approval, from social media posts to donations to various charities. The Pokemon Company is the latest corporation supporting the cause.

The Pokemon Company shared a Twitter publication in which they promised a $ 100,000 donation to Black Lives Matter, as well as a separate $ 100,000 donation to the NAACP. Furthermore, the company expressed its dedication to inclusion and equity, condemning systemic racism and senseless violence.

The current Black Lives Matter protests come after the Coronavirus pandemic, which continues to threaten the lives of many around the world. Unemployment at a dangerously high level in the United States will surely have exacerbated the general feeling of unease among all Americans. George Floyd's death, captured on video for all to see, was the final ingredient required to turn discontent into legitimate action, leading to the current situation.

The Pokemon Company donation is surely welcome, but is it enough? the Pokemon the brand has earned an estimated $ 95 billion since its inception in 1996. The latest games in the series, Pokemon Sword and Shield, have sold more than 17 million units. With these figures in mind, $ 200,000 seems less than a drop in the bucket to them, representing a symbolic gesture rather than a genuine act to inspire change. Corporations are not people, and this move is likely an intention to make the company look better in public view rather than a true show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The Pokémon Company It can do more and should do more, but this is better than nothing, at least.

