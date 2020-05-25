POKEMON fans can get Pokémon and free items at SHIELD and SWORD – Newsdio

Next month, Pokémon is preparing to launch the Isle of Armor expansion for Pokémon shield and Sword. To help fans prepare, they have launched a campaign to give players free items and free Pokemon with their hidden abilities. This first week, May 21-27, fans will welcome Galarian Mr. Mime with the Ice Body hidden ability along with a decoy ball, moon ball, heavy ball, and dream ball. The following week will introduce Galarian Ponyta with the hidden ability of anticipation and a level ball, a fast ball, a love ball, a friend ball and a beast ball.

The third week (starting June 4 at 5 PM PDT) will give players Galarian Corsola with the cursed body Hidden Ability. Items we receive will include a Sweet Apple, a Tart Apple, a Chipped Pot, a Cracked Pot, a Sachet, and a Smoothie Dream. Finally, Galarian Meowth will end things with the Unnerve hidden ability. You will also get 50 Big Nuggets and 100 Exp. L Candies.

To receive these gifts, simply follow these steps: