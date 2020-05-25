POKEMON fans can get Pokémon and free items at SHIELD and SWORD – Newsdio

Next month, Pokémon is preparing to launch the Isle of Armor expansion for Pokémon shield and Sword. To help fans prepare, they have launched a campaign to give players free items and free Pokemon with their hidden abilities. This first week, May 21-27, fans will welcome Galarian Mr. Mime with the Ice Body hidden ability along with a decoy ball, moon ball, heavy ball, and dream ball. The following week will introduce Galarian Ponyta with the hidden ability of anticipation and a level ball, a fast ball, a love ball, a friend ball and a beast ball.
The third week (starting June 4 at 5 PM PDT) will give players Galarian Corsola with the cursed body Hidden Ability. Items we receive will include a Sweet Apple, a Tart Apple, a Chipped Pot, a Cracked Pot, a Sachet, and a Smoothie Dream. Finally, Galarian Meowth will end things with the Unnerve hidden ability. You will also get 50 Big Nuggets and 100 Exp. L Candies.
To receive these gifts, simply follow these steps:
Press the X button to open the main menu, then select Mystery Gift.
Select Get a mystery gift.
Select Get Online.
Connect to the Internet.
You will see the search for available gift sets.
Select the gift you want to receive.
Once you receive the gift, your game will be saved.