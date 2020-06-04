Pokémon GO Gets Its First Sword and Shield Galar Region Pokémon

Today, four Galarian Pokémon from the Sword and Shield games are available to hatch 7km eggs in Pokémon GO, with the potential for sooner.

Pokémon GO welcomes a new batch of Pokémon Galarian from Pokemon sword and To protect today. Added to the dex is Galarian Meowth, Zigzagoon, Sunfisk, and Daramuka, along with their evolved forms. They join Galarian Weezing, which was added when Pokemon sword and To protect debuted for the first time

Niantic has been constantly adding new Pokémon of each generation to Pokémon GO since it came out in 2016. They've been adding a new generation every year, chronologically, starting in 2017 with Gen II's Johto region Pokémon, and more recently adding Gen V's Unova starters last year. So far, the only time Niantic has broken this trend is when it added Galarian Weezing to promote the launch of Pokemon sword and To protect at the end of last year.

Related: Pokemon Go Is Adding A Reality Mix That Apparently Is A Real Thing

According to EuroGamer, a small portion of the Galarian section of Pokémon GOThe dex is now officially available for access today, prior to the Kalos and Alola regions. So far, the new pokémon, Galarian Meowth and Galarian Zigzagoon, can be hatched from 7 kilometer eggs. There are exceptions like Galarian Sunfisk, which are available to catch as research rewards. Niantic has not announced any plans to add the rest of the Galarian Pokédex or any Kalos and Alolan Pokémon to mobile gaming anytime soon, breaking its ongoing tradition of adding generations to the game chronologically.

Data miners have revealed more interesting additions that we hope will reach Pokémon GO soon. Leaks early last month showed the possibility for Team GO Rocket to add Jesse and James to their roster, while more recent data mining has introduced the possibility of more Pokémon being added to the game. There are more Galarian Pokémon hidden in the app's data, including fan-favorite Galarian Ponyta and its Rapidash evolution.

Niantic has been working hard to keep its players entertained and committed to Pokémon GO during the COVID-19 pandemic, since most players must stay home instead of exploring their neighborhood in search of pokemon. Niantic has made it easier to catch pokemon and fight other players online in the past few months, and they're clearly still focused on delivering the best experience possible. Choose to add more Galarian Pokemon now instead of sticking to the generational additions they keep Pokémon GO relevant, and has an added advantage of introducing players Pokemon sword and To protect, just in case they haven't been. The best follow-up to this would be not only adding the rest of the Galarian prowess, but also finding the most effective way to add the pokemon from the Kalos and Alola region, and thus giving players more reasons to play during this terrible moment.

Next: Mysterious Pokémon Sword & Shield presents for May and June

Source: EuroGamer

Marvel Theory: X-Men movies are part of the MCU multiverse