Pokemon Meets Looney Tunes In New Cartoon

A new web short has just been launched on an official Pokémon YouTube channel, which reinvents the famous pocket monsters in the style of Looney Tunes.

The creatures holding the Pokemon The franchise has been imagined in different ways over the years, and now that list includes old-school style. Looney tunes shorts thanks to an officially produced web cartoon. Whether it's the long term Pokemon anime series or blockbuster comedy-movie comedy live action from last year Detective PikachuThere seems to be no limit to the different shapes and media that the brightly colored and elemental collectible creatures from the classic Nintendo game series can take on.

As to Looney tunes, they themselves have influenced the video game industry in small and large ways throughout its many decades of existence. Iconic characters like Sonic the Hedgehog and Crash Bandicoot They owe their character designs and tone to the outrageous misadventures of Bugs Bunny and company, and independent titles like Cuphead They have been inspired by the animated short films of yesteryear, led by developers who grew up watching them on tapes in their living rooms as children. As such it seems appropriate that Pokemon, another franchise focused on quirky and colorful characters and cross-generational sports appeal, would pay tribute to the Looney tunes in the form of an official animated short film.

Related: Looney Tunes Is More Popular On HBO Max Than Game Of Thrones

The result is "PokeToon " which was published on the Japanese YouTube channel Pokemon Kids TV yesterday. This animated retro-style short film without dialogue, directed by The idol master Taku Inoue, features a hungry Scraggy chasing a heart-shaped bean bag on a train, where he meets a mischievous Mimikyu who lives inside the sack. This leads to a crazy chase full of classics Looney tunesslapstick style gags and smooth animation.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u909_O6CqYc (/ embed)

Despite some legal issues with cheaply produced knockoff games, the Pokemon The series has been very successful in recent times thanks to games like Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon go, with The Pokemon Company naming 2020 as its second most profitable year in history. Not only that, but the company decided to pay its good fortune by donating $ 100,000 to NAACP and Black Lives Matter during the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality in the United States, joining countless publishers in support of such movements

With all that in mind, the Taku Inoue officer "PokeToon"Short is cute and charming, effortlessly capturing faded colors, fluid animation, and silly retro antics Looney tunes Caricature from the 1930s to the end with an oval shape. Both Scraggy's and Mimikyu's designs lend themselves well to aesthetics, and one can keep them from straining for them as they hilariously dispute their bag of tasty snacks. "PokeToon"It is a great reinvention for fans of Pokemon franchise, plus old-school animation fans hoping to scratch Looney tunes Itchy to see Bugs and the gang on HBO Max.

Next: What makes a Pokémon design good

Source: YouTube

90% of theaters can reopen in mid-July