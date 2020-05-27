Pokémon Sword and Shield: How to make millions of Pokédollars with Gigantamax Meowth





Originally one of the first to adopt, Gigantamax Meowth was available again during the Gigantamax event in May. The Gigantamax Meowth part of the event started on May 26, 2020 and ends on June 2, 2020. If you are reading this during that time period, be sure to get one! Here's how to make Gigantamax Meowths appear in the Wilderness Area if the event is still ongoing. press "X" in Pokémon Sword or Shield to open your menu. Select Mysterious gift. Select Receive News from the Wild Area. This process will connect you to the Internet and update your Wilderness Area. Assuming the event is still live, you will now see Gigantamax Meowths in the Wild Area. They will not appear in all lairs, but are quite common during the event. They are also not five stars, so some are easier to catch. If the event is lost, you can probably trade it for one. Gigantamax Pokémon from events like this are not that rare because you can get many of them during the event. People are probably willing to part with one, as they could possibly have a box with just a little effort. If you need help catching a Gigantamax Pokémon, be sure to check out our guide.

To earn money with Gigantamax Meowth, you must fight him while he has an amulet coin. You can get the Amulet Coin after defeating the first three gyms in the game. You can find the Amulet coin behind a sign on the outskirts of Motostoke. Chocolate Chum has a quick YouTube video to help you find it. With your Amulet Coin in hand and a Gigantamax Meowth, you are ready to earn some money. Give the Amulet Coin to your Meowth who can Gigantamax. Enter a battle (the Champion cup matches will give you a high award.) Gigantamax your meow in battle. Use movement G-Max Gold Rush three times. Win the battle the way you want. At the end of the game, you will collect the prize money you win and collect a mountain of money thanks to G-Max Gold Rush. In my battle against Hop, I won 33,600 Pokédollars in prizes and won 91,200 Pokédollars. You will always collect around 90,000 Pokédollars after using three G-Max Gold Rushes. You can't double again

If you have collected Meowths to earn money since before Sword and Shield, you will have a Meowth who knows the Happy Hour movement. This move doubles the money you earn in battle. Unfortunately, there is a limit which means that it is not worth using two Meowths to collect money. If you use the Gigantamax Meowth method from above and then switch to another Meowth and use Happy Hour, you will not collect 180,000 Pokédollars. The maximum amount you can collect in any battle is 99,999 Pokédollars. While that's a bit more than you would earn without Happy Hour, it's probably not worth switching to a second Meowth. Although you can't duplicate a Gigantamax Meowth and a Happy Hour Meowth, you can still get over 100,000 Pokédollars per battle using the G-Max Gold Rush and an Amulet Coin. If you do the Champion Cup three times, you should win around 1 million Pokédollars, which is more than enough to buy your favorite clothes and items in the game.

