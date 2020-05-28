Pokémon Sword & Shield Gigantamax Meowth Trick still works

It's now possible to catch a Gigantamax Meowth in Pokémon Sword & Shield, which means everyone can win millions of dollars with their help.

It is finally possible to catch a Gigantamax Meowth in Pokémon sword and shield, which means that all players can use their powers to win millions of Pokémon dollars with little effort. Pokémon sword and shield He introduced the concept of Dynamaxing and Gigantamaxing into the series, which allows Pokémon to temporarily become giants and gain access to powerful new attacks.

Gigantamax Pokémon change appearance when transformed and can use unique attacks called G-Max moves. There were several Gen I Pokémon that obtained Gigantamax forms in Pokémon Sword and Shield, but three of them were more difficult to find than the others. Gigantamax Eevee, Meowth, and Pikachu had to be claimed in different ways. To purchase a Gigantamax Eevee or Pikachu at launch, the player needs to save data from one of the Pokémon Let & # 39; s Go! games. To claim a Gigantamax Meowth, the player needed to download it as a mystery gift before January 15 or redeem it for another player.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Gigantamax Pikachu and Meowth Plushies are incredibly huge (and expensive)

The Gigantamax Meowth Mystery Gift event has ended, but it is now possible to catch one. There is a Gigantamax Meowth Max Raid event currently underway in Pokémon sword and shield that gives players a chance to find one in the Wild Area. This event will run until June 2, so players still have a few more days to catch a Gigantamax Meowth if they missed the original Mystery Gift event.

Gigantamax Meowth is not a powerhouse on the battlefield, but he is easily one of the most useful Pokémon in the game. The fastest way to earn money on Pokémon sword and shield requires the help of a Gigantamax Meowth. To perform this trick, the player must have finished the main story of Pokémon Sword and Shield, get a Lucky Charm or Incense Coin, level up Meowth to make it at least level 65 and make sure it has a Normal type move. Once these requirements are met, enter the Championship Tournament at Wyndom Stadium and start each match with Meowth. Make sure it turns into your Gigantamax form right away and have it use G-Max Gold Rush three times. The player can easily acquire over one hundred thousand Pokémon dollars per battle with this trick, which is incredibly useful for people who want to buy items or clothes that increase stats for their character.

Meowth has been part of the Pokemon Franchise from the start and Pay Day is one of the few guaranteed ways to earn money on a regular basis. The Meowth line has not always been the most useful when it comes to competitive battles, but they have finally gained their attention in the Galar region, thanks to their ability to make it rain.

Next: Pokemon Sword & Shield: Isle of Armor Real-life location explained

Gigantamax Meowth will appear in Max Raids on Pokémon sword and shield from May 26 to June 2.

What will Fornite season 3 be like?