Poland accidentally invaded the Czech Republic last month





Polish soldiers mistakenly crossed the country's border with the Czech Republic in late May before settling there, the Czech Foreign Ministry told CNN.

The soldiers, who had been guarding parts of the Polish-Czech closed border during the coronavirus pandemic, began to reject Czech citizens who were trying to visit a church in their own country.

The problem prompted the Czech embassy in Warsaw to take "immediate action" and notify its Polish counterpart, the Czech government told CNN, adding that Poland has not yet formally explained why it wrongly annexed its neighbor.

"Our Polish counterparts unofficially assured us that this incident was simply a misunderstanding caused by the Polish army without hostile intent, however we still await a formal statement," a Foreign Ministry spokesman told CNN.