Poland accidentally invaded the Czech Republic last month

Polish soldiers mistakenly crossed the country's border with the Czech Republic in late May before settling there, the Czech Foreign Ministry told CNN.
The problem prompted the Czech embassy in Warsaw to take "immediate action" and notify its Polish counterpart, the Czech government told CNN, adding that Poland has not yet formally explained why it wrongly annexed its neighbor.
"Our Polish counterparts unofficially assured us that this incident was simply a misunderstanding caused by the Polish army without hostile intent, however we still await a formal statement," a Foreign Ministry spokesman told CNN.
"Polish soldiers are no longer present and our citizens can freely visit the site again," added the spokesman.
"We are still waiting for Poland's formal declaration," they repeated when asked how long Polish troops were in the country.
The Polish Defense Ministry also acknowledged the brief occupation on Friday.
"The placement of the border post was the result of a misunderstanding, not a deliberate act. It was immediately corrected and the case was resolved, also by the Czech side," he told CNN in a statement.
The incident occurred near Pielgrzymow, a small border town in southern Poland that faces a sparsely populated stretch of the Czech countryside. A quiet road there serves as a boundary point between the two nations.
"Polish Army soldiers support the Border Guard in protecting the state border after its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic," the Polish Defense Ministry explained. "The operation is led by the Operational Command of the Armed Forces, which is in direct contact with the Border Guard."
The Polish government did not confirm how long its soldiers were present in the Czech Republic.
The borders between the countries of the European Union are often barely visible, as citizens enjoy freedom of movement throughout the block.
Poland was involved in a handful of more serious border conflicts with the former Czechoslovakia during the 20th century. The two countries fought a seven-day war over territory in the Silesia region in 1919, and Poland annexed a region around the city of Bohumin in 1938.