Poland's deep divisions on display as allied Trump battles liberal challenger in presidential runoff

Now the country will go to the polls on Sunday for a runoff vote in what could be the country's largest presidential election in decades. The result could shape Poland's future leadership within the European Union and reverberate far beyond its borders.

The battle between the remaining candidates, populist incumbent Andrzej Duda, backed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, and his most liberal challenger, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, of the center-right civic platform party, has been increasingly controversial. .

President Duda reached the top in the first round on June 28 with 43.5% of the votes cast, according to the National Electoral Commission, while Trzaskowski, who entered the race just a few weeks ago, obtained approximately 30.5% of the votes. Participation was high, above 64%.

But observers predict a much closer second round, as the pair struggles to break the 50% life threshold by beating the voters who backed the candidates who are now out of the running.

During the campaign, Duda, who met with United States President Donald Trump at the White House last month, has sought to mobilize his more conservative, largely rural base, with appeals to traditional Catholic values ​​and a promise to maintain popular social welfare policies, such as a child allowance and a lower pension age.

as a worse "ideology" than Soviet-era communism drew widespread criticism, leading Duda to But comments in which he described LGBTQ rightsas a worse "ideology" than Soviet-era communism drew widespread criticism, leading Duda to cheep that his words had been "put out of context" as part of a dirty political fight.

"I really believe in diversity and equality," he said, before adding: "At the same time, the beliefs of any minority cannot be imposed on a majority under the false pretense of tolerance."

Trzaskowski, who previously served as opposition minister and member of the European Parliament in Brussels, told CNN that the elections were important because "the current government is monopolizing all power" and attacking key institutions.

"We need a break, we need a balance of power where the President of the Republic can cooperate with the government as necessary, for example, when it comes to restoring good relations with the European Union, but who is ready to veto the legislation, for example, that interferes with the rule of law, "he said Wednesday in Szczecin, in northwestern Poland, where he was holding a campaign rally.

The government wants to focus the debate solely on the LGBTQ issue, Trzaskowski said. As the mayor of Warsaw, he said: "I was always with the marginalized. People with disabilities, minorities, people are sent to the margins of society by this government."

And if reelected, Duda is likely to continue to set the agenda set by PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Piotr Buras, head of the Warsaw office of the European Council on Foreign Relations, told CNN.

Basic rights

LGBTQ protesters demonstrated in the capital Warsaw on Thursday against Duda's position on gay rights.

Just Monday, Duda signed a draft amendment to the Constitution that, if approved, would prohibit the adoption of a child by a same-sex couple, saying his goal was "to support the Polish family, protect Polish children."

While in power, the PiS increased its use of homophobic rhetoric, pride parades have been targeted by counter-protesters, and pro-government publications have distributed stickers declaring cities an "LGBT-free zone."

Trzaskowski also said in recent days that he is against adopting children by same-sex couples, but has previously pledged to support LGBTQ rights.

Trzaskowski supporter Jakub Lipczinsky, who attended the rally in Szczecin on Wednesday, told CNN that he was "deeply concerned about what is happening to our basic rights" at the hands of the current government.

"I have to say that I have never seen such a reckless attitude against our beliefs, our values," he said. "And it is with such arrogance. And it is of utmost importance for us to stop this process of violating the law. If our candidate won the elections, it would be a great step towards improving this political situation in our country." "

Lipczinsky said he believed in respecting other people's opinions about their sexuality and their right to express themselves freely. "Once your basic right to express yourself is broken and your sexuality is broken, it is difficult to talk about democracy," he said.

Another Trzaskowski supporter, Hannah Nikolaiczyk, told CNN that the politician represented a change that was very necessary.

"It is important that Poland is not closed and separated from other countries," he said. "It is important to work with them. It is important to see the change that is about to happen and I hope that the Poles will see it too."

Nikolaiczyk said she was motivated by concerns about LGBT rights and the constitution, but also by issues like health care and her focus on Europe. "I think it is important to be open rather than close and do everything against connections with other countries," he said.

Andrzej Krasnitzky, also at the rally, described Duda as "like a puppet on a rope in Kaczynski's hands" and said he feared that after another five years with him in power "our democracy will be completely destroyed."

Others disagree, saying Duda and the ruling coalition are carrying out much-needed reforms.

Jakub, a 48-year-old Duda advocate in Warsaw who declined to give his last name to CNN, said: "I vote for Duda because I want to ensure continuity of government so that the current government can continue the reforms. This government has equalized the division social in Poland and President Duda is necessary, so that what was done is not wasted. "

Duda's campaign has yet to respond to a request for comment on claims that the President has undermined the rule of law in Poland, eroded gay rights, and has set the PiS agenda.

Collision course with Europe

Although cultural problems have dominated campaigns, the outcome of the elections has broader ramifications for Europe.

As one of the bloc's largest economies, a major player in central Europe and a major beneficiary of EU funding, Poland should have influence.

But if Duda is reelected, Poland is likely to remain "sitting on the sidelines in Europe," said Milan Nic of the German Council on Foreign Relations, "without playing its full weight … and seen simply on a different wavelength than Germany. and the rest of Western Europe "on issues like climate and energy policy, thanks to its dependence on coal.

Trzaskowski told CNN that he wanted to see Poland at the table again. "Poland and this government are completely marginalized within the European Union. Therefore, the great powers do not treat it so seriously," he said.

If Poland continues on its current path, in which the rule of law has been undermined by a politicization of the judiciary and the public media, EU member countries may try to curb it by imposing conditions on EU financing. Buras suggested. But PiS has so far been emboldened by the example of Hungary, where Viktor Orban has imposed an increasingly authoritarian rule in defiance of the EU.

Gerald Knaus, chairman of the European Stability Initiative expert group, said this election could be a turning point.

"One of the most important issues is the relationship between Poland and what has been the framework for the most successful period in Polish history: EU membership," he told CNN from Berlin.

"The PiS position, which Duda has been supporting in recent years, is that Poland can continue to be a full member of the EU and can benefit and continue to benefit more than any other country from structural assistance while charting an independent course on topics like The rule of law. "

Looking beyond Europe, both candidates want to maintain strong ties to the United States, which has troops stationed in Poland and is a long-standing ally.

Duda has forged a close relationship with Trump since the U.S. President visited Warsaw in 2017.

Trzaskowski, on the other hand, tweeted on July 1 that he would speak with former US President Barack Obama that night "about the importance of Polish democracy in the European Union and the importance of the alliance between the United States and Poland."

What is the path to victory?

Despite his apparent momentum, Trzaskowski faces an uphill struggle to claim victory on Sunday based on first-round counts.

Duda has presided over a period during which Poland's economy has been in very good shape, Buras said, in part due to reforms enacted by the government since he was elected in 2015. And his message to voters is that cooperation is very Close between the President and The government is in the interest of Poland and must continue.

Duda's harsh language on LGBT issues appears to be an attempt to mobilize the so-called "silent majority" by painting Trzaskowski "as someone who, once elected, will be a source of cultural Armageddon," Buras said, although this approach may have reached Your limit.

In Sunday's vote, Trzaskowski is likely to garner the support of those who previously endorsed Szymon Holownia, a third television presenter who ran as an independent and left-wing candidate.

But to win, you must also pick up voters who supported Confederation far-right candidate Krzysztof Bosak two weeks ago, Buras said.

Although some will prefer Duda for his conservative values, others may now endorse Trzaskowski for reasons of free-market radicalism, as they dislike spending by the big PiS state, or simply to prevent PiS from killing his party as its chief. competitor in good, Buras said.

The fact that the runoff vote falls in the holiday season may benefit Duda, as wealthier, urban voters who tend to back Trzaskowski are more likely to be out, Nic said.

But it is still unclear how fears about the coronavirus, or the fact that the Poles already made the effort to vote in the first round, will affect turnout, or how the debate over gay rights will boost voters.

"Trzaskowski represents a more active Polish presence in the EU, more pro-European, more ambitious for climate policy and energy transformation," said Buras. "But in the end, bet on those voters who are fed up with PiS."