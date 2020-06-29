Poland's presidential vote heads to runoff, according to exit poll

Conservative Polish President Andrzej Duda was the favorite in Sunday's election, but did not get the 50 percent of votes needed to win in the first round, according to the projection of an exit poll.

The results, if confirmed, pave the way for what is turning into a tight race in the second round on July 12 that will likely pit the populist incumbent against Warsaw's centrist mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, who was in second place. .

Whether Duda finally wins a second five-year term in two weeks will determine whether the ruling nationalist party that supports him, Law and Justice, maintains its near monopoly on political power in Poland.

The party has been in conflict with the European Union over laws that have given it control over the higher courts and key judicial bodies, something the 27-nation bloc has denounced as an erosion of European democratic values.

Given that the Polish president has the power to veto the laws, Duda winning a second term is crucial for the party as it seeks to continue to reshape the nation's laws in accordance with its conservative worldview. Trzaskowski, pro-EU, has promised to block any new law that violates constitutional norms.

In a speech to supporters on Sunday night in the city of Lowicz, west of Warsaw, Duda noted that his result was better than in the first round five years ago.

"I have this result after five years of being in politics, of being criticized in many ways, attacked, of making difficult decisions," said Duda. "After these five years, many more people voted for me."

According to the projection of the polling company Ipsos, Duda won 41.8 percent and Trzaskowski 30.4 percent in the vote on Sunday. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Poland's state electoral commission has said it will publish the final official results on Wednesday night.

The candidate with the third highest number of votes according to the exit poll was Szymon Holownia, a television personality and journalist who once studied to be a priest. The Ipsos poll projected it would be 13.3 percent. Holownia is not affiliated with either party and generated excitement among some Poles tired of years of disputes between the Law and Justice and the Civic Platform, the country's two main parties.

The exit poll projected that a far-right nationalist candidate, Krzysztof Bosak, would win 7.4 percent of the vote, and his voters would also be up for grabs in the second round.

In his speech to supporters on Sunday night, Duda wasted no time communicating with supporters of other candidates, saying he shares some views with those on the left, but making a particular mention of Bosak.

Duda said there is "very little to separate him" from Bosak and that "we have a similar opinion on many issues."

Trzaskowski told his followers that it was good news that the majority opposed Duda.

"I want to say clearly to all these citizens: I will be your candidate. I will be the candidate for change," he said.

A left-wing politician who was Poland's first openly gay presidential candidate, Robert Biedron, was expected to win 2.9 percent, while an agrarian candidate, Wladyslaw Kosiak-Kamysz, had 2.6 percent in the poll. output. All other candidates in a field of 11 respondents even lower.

The vote was scheduled for May 10, but was postponed in a chaotic political and legal battle when the ruling party pushed to hold it despite the pandemic.

In April, Duda had very high support and was expected to win in a single round. He was helped by adulatory coverage in the state media and the inability of other candidates to campaign.

But as the restrictions eased, Trzaskowski replaced a previous candidate put forward by his Civic Platform party that had sad poll numbers, adding a new dynamic and suspense to the race.

Poland has not been as affected by the pandemic as many western European countries, and most people voted in person, wearing masks and observing other hygiene rules. There was also a mail-in voting option, and thousands of voters in some southwestern regions with higher numbers of virus infection had to vote by mail.

As of Sunday, Poland had nearly 34,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its 38 million people, with more than 1,400 deaths.

Duda's campaign focused on upholding traditional values ​​in the largely Catholic nation and promised to continue to raise living standards to the levels of Western Europe. He took a position against same-sex marriage and adoption and denounced the LGBT rights movement as a dangerous "ideology".

That kind of rhetoric, along with judicial review and the party's use of public media to promote the government's image, has raised concern among some that Poland is following Hungary in the erosion of democratic norms established after the collapse of communism three decades ago.

On the campaign trail, Trzaskowski promised to maintain the ruling party's popular welfare spending programs and promised to restore constitutional norms and Poland's relationship with the EU.