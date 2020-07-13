Poland's second-round presidential elections too close to call, preliminary results show

Exit polls show that Poland's second-round presidential elections are too close to the call.

The battle between conservative incumbent and populist president Andrzej Duda and liberal and pro-European mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, has narrowed to less than 1 percent, with Duda at 50.4 percent versus 49.6 percent. of Trzaskowski's votes. The Ipsos Institute, which conducted the exit poll, said Sunday that the difference is within the margin of error, meaning that it is not yet possible to say who won.

Voter turnout was 52.1 percent, 4 points more than the first round of voting on June 28, the State Electoral Commission said. The election was scheduled for May, but health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic caused the delay.

"This is a civic duty, but also a privilege because it is a very important choice," said Trzaskowski after voting. "I hope the turnout is really high."

The first round of voting saw Duda win 43.5 percent versus 30.5 percent of Trzaskowski's votes, but the winner must have a simple majority to win.

The result will determine which of the two completely different paths Poland could follow in the coming years.

If re-elected, Duda's right-wing Law and Justice Party will be able to maintain its control over almost every key instrument of power in the nation. A victory for the challenger would see him in power to veto conservative-powered laws and help ease tensions with European officials.

"We should vote because otherwise we have no right to complain about our policy," said Eugeniusz Kowalski, 67, a retired office worker, after voting in Warsaw.

Duda and his party gained popularity through a welfare program that improved the lives of many impoverished families, particularly those with children and retirees, but have also come under fire from leaders of the European Union (EU) for allegedly using political influence. in the justice system and the media. in Poland, all while deepening divisions in urban liberals and the LGBT community.

Trzaskowski promised to close social divisions and continue the benefits policy. Their support is strongest in the largest cities and among the most educated people.

Associated Press contributed to this report.