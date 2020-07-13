Poland's second-round presidential elections too close to call, preliminary results show

By
Zaheer
-
0
9


Exit polls show that Poland's second-round presidential elections are too close to the call.

The battle between conservative incumbent and populist president Andrzej Duda and liberal and pro-European mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, has narrowed to less than 1 percent, with Duda at 50.4 percent versus 49.6 percent. of Trzaskowski's votes. The Ipsos Institute, which conducted the exit poll, said Sunday that the difference is within the margin of error, meaning that it is not yet possible to say who won.

Voter turnout was 52.1 percent, 4 points more than the first round of voting on June 28, the State Electoral Commission said. The election was scheduled for May, but health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic caused the delay.

Poland's right-wing ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, left, wearing a face mask to protect himself against the coronavirus, casts his vote in the second round of the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday July 12, 2020, next to a man wearing a mask of Kaczynski's image. The ruling Law and Justice party backs incumbent Conservative President Andrzej Duda's offer to re-elect Warsaw Liberal Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. The latest opinion polls suggested that the second round would be decided by a very narrow margin.

Poland's right-wing ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, left, wearing a face mask to protect himself against the coronavirus, casts his vote in the second round of the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday July 12, 2020, next to a man wearing a mask of Kaczynski's image. The ruling Law and Justice party backs incumbent Conservative President Andrzej Duda's offer to re-elect Warsaw Liberal Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. The latest opinion polls suggested that the second round would be decided by a very narrow margin.
(AP Photo)

"This is a civic duty, but also a privilege because it is a very important choice," said Trzaskowski after voting. "I hope the turnout is really high."

Presidential candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, accompanied by his wife Malgorzata, arrives to cast his vote during the second round of the presidential election in Rybnik, Poland, on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Voting began on Sunday in the second round of elections. Polish presidential elections between conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda and liberal and pro-European mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski.

Presidential candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, accompanied by his wife Malgorzata, arrives to cast his vote during the second round of the presidential election in Rybnik, Poland, on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Voting began on Sunday in the second round of elections. Polish presidential elections between conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda and liberal and pro-European mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski.
(AP Photo / Petr David Josek)

The first round of voting saw Duda win 43.5 percent versus 30.5 percent of Trzaskowski's votes, but the winner must have a simple majority to win.

The result will determine which of the two completely different paths Poland could follow in the coming years.

Candidate for the tight second round of the Polish presidential election, current President Andrzej Duda speaks to journalists after casting his vote at a polling station in his hometown of Krakow, Poland, on Sunday July 12, 2020. The Conservative Duda confronts the liberal mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski. and the latest opinion polls suggest that the race will be decided by a very narrow margin.

Candidate for the tight second round of the Polish presidential election, current President Andrzej Duda speaks to journalists after casting his vote at a polling station in his hometown of Krakow, Poland, on Sunday July 12, 2020. The Conservative Duda confronts the liberal mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski. and the latest opinion polls suggest that the race will be decided by a very narrow margin.
(AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski)

If re-elected, Duda's right-wing Law and Justice Party will be able to maintain its control over almost every key instrument of power in the nation. A victory for the challenger would see him in power to veto conservative-powered laws and help ease tensions with European officials.

"We should vote because otherwise we have no right to complain about our policy," said Eugeniusz Kowalski, 67, a retired office worker, after voting in Warsaw.

Voters cast their vote shortly after polling stations opened in the tight second round of the Polish presidential election between Conservative President Andrzej Duda and Liberal Mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski in Lomianki near Warsaw, Poland. on Sunday July 12, 2020. The latest polls showed that the race can be decided by a very small margin.

Voters cast their vote shortly after polling stations opened in the tight second round of the Polish presidential election between Conservative President Andrzej Duda and Liberal Mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski in Lomianki near Warsaw, Poland. on Sunday July 12, 2020. The latest polls showed that the race can be decided by a very small margin.
(AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski)

Duda and his party gained popularity through a welfare program that improved the lives of many impoverished families, particularly those with children and retirees, but have also come under fire from leaders of the European Union (EU) for allegedly using political influence. in the justice system and the media. in Poland, all while deepening divisions in urban liberals and the LGBT community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trzaskowski promised to close social divisions and continue the benefits policy. Their support is strongest in the largest cities and among the most educated people.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here