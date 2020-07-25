Police and FBI investigate burned body of professional poker player found in Michigan state park

The body was discovered in a parking area near the Pontiac Lake Trail on the morning of July 13, according to the White Lake Township Police Department.
The press release classifies the incident as a homicide.
Detective Lt. Christopher Hild told WXYZ that the case could be related to Zhao's travels on the poker circuit across the country, or it could be the result of meeting someone in the area when he recently returned.
"She was a free spirit in the truest sense," said Meredith Rogowski, according to WXYZ. "He played by his own rules. He followed his dreams. Absolutely brilliant."
The FBI in Michigan is providing technical and other assistance to support the investigation at the request of the White Lake Police.
"We will make each and every one of our resources available to WLPD for as long as it takes," FBI Special Agent Mara Schneider in Detroit told CNN.
Police are asking anyone who saw Zhao between July 11-13 to contact the White Lake Township Police Department.
White Lake is about 40 miles northwest of downtown Detroit.