Police and FBI investigate burned body of professional poker player found in Michigan state park

Zhao, 33, was a professional poker player who recently lived in Los Angeles, but returned to Oakland County, Michigan, where her mother and stepfather live on June 9, according to CNN affiliate WXYZ in Detroit.

The body was discovered in a parking area near the Pontiac Lake Trail on the morning of July 13, according to the White Lake Township Police Department.

The press release classifies the incident as a homicide.

Detective Lt. Christopher Hild told WXYZ that the case could be related to Zhao's travels on the poker circuit across the country, or it could be the result of meeting someone in the area when he recently returned.