Police are looking for a woman who allegedly coughed up a baby in California

Police announced Monday that they are searching for a woman who apparently purposely coughs in a California restaurant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Surveillance video of the alleged June 12 incident at a Yogurtland in San José appears to show the woman walking to a stroller and coughing at least twice for the child around 5:25 pm, according to a press release from the policeman.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was upset that the woman was not maintaining adequate social distancing, so the suspect removed his mask, approached the baby's face, and coughed 2-3 times," said police sergeant from San jose. Enrique Garcia

Garcia added that the suspect left the establishment and has not been identified or detained by authorities until Monday night.

"Coughing in someone's face. He did it on purpose, it's not like he did it by accident, oh cough, cough, no, he coughed on my son's face on purpose," Mireya Mora, the boy's mother, told KGO-TV from San Francisco. "It happened so fast that I was in shock. She reached over, took off her mask and coughed three times very hard on my son's face."

Mora, who is Hispanic, claimed that the woman began harassing them after the mother began speaking Spanish, according to the station.

The San José Police Department said the suspect was described as a white woman in her 60s with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a gray scarf, glasses, long-sleeved shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants, and patterned tennis shoes.

Anyone with more information should contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department Assault Unit at 408-277-4161. Forecasters who contact the Crime Stoppers Advice Line at (408) 947-7867 may be eligible for a cash reward.