Police are looking for two white people who painted on a Black Lives Matter mural





A woman wearing a patriotic red T-shirt and flip flops began painting on the mural with yellow letters and black paint on Saturday in Martinez, California, as seen in a video posted to YouTube and shared in a police statement. A man in a red Trump shirt that said "Four More Years" started filming when the woman started painting.

"We are fed up with this narrative, that's what's wrong," the man said in the video. "The narrative of police brutality, the narrative of oppression, the narrative of racism, is a lie."

A viewer can be heard arguing with the man off camera. She asked him what was wrong with him before adding, "This is racist what you're doing."

Martinez residents obtained a city permit to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on July 4, Martinez's police chief Manjit Sappal said in a statement.