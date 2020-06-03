Police are using rubber bullets against protesters who can maim or kill.

In addition to the rubber bullets, which often have a metal core, the police have used tear gas, explosive grenades, pepper spray gas, and projectiles to control the crowds of protesters demanding justice for George Floyd, 46, who died after a Minneapolis Police officer knelt on his neck, while other officers held his body.

Some peaceful protests have turned violent, with people breaking windows, burning buildings and looting shops.

The use of rubber bullets by the police has sparked outrage, as graphic images have appeared on social media showing people who lost an eye or suffered other injuries after being hit.

A study published in 2017 in the BMJ found that 3% of people hit by rubber bullets died from the injury. Fifteen percent of the 1,984 people studied were permanently injured by rubber bullets, also known as "kinetic impact projectiles."

Rubber bullets should be used only to control "an extremely dangerous crowd," said Brian Higgins, a former Bergen County, New Jersey police chief.

"Shooting them in open crowds is reckless and dangerous," said Dr. Douglas Lazzaro, an eye trauma professor and expert at NYU Langone Health.

Last week, a grandmother in La Mesa, California, was hospitalized in an intensive care unit after being struck between the eyes with a rubber bullet. Actor Kendrick Sampson He said he was hit by rubber bullets seven times at a protest in Los Angeles.

In Washington, D.C., the National Guard allegedly fired rubber bullets on Monday to disperse peaceful protesters near a historic church where President Donald Trump was later photographed.

In a sentence, Attorney General William Barr defended the actions of federal and local law enforcement officers in Washington, saying they had "made significant progress in restoring order in the nation's capital."

Barr did not mention the use of tear gas or rubber bullets.

In an email, Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said: "We use less lethal 40mm foam marking rounds. We do not use rubber bullets."

Elder did not mention the marking of the foam marking rounds used by the Minneapolis police. But a website for the "40mm OC Round Crushable Foam Direct Impact" represents a green bullet-shaped product described as a "target point, round direct fire impact point". The site says shells are "an excellent solution if you need to incapacitate a single subject or control a crowd."

No one knows how often the police use rubber bullets, or how many people are harmed each year, said Dr. Rohini Haar, a professor at the University of California-Berkeley School of Public Health and a medical expert at Physicians for Human Rights. Many victims do not go to the hospital.

Police are not required to document their use of rubber bullets, so there is no national data to show how often they are used, said Higgins, now an adjunct professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. There are no nationally agreed standards for its use.

When aimed at the legs, the rubber bullets can prevent a dangerous person or a crowd from approaching a police officer, Lazzaro said.

But when shot at close range, rubber bullets can penetrate the skin, break bones, fracture the skull and explode the eyeball, he said. Rubber bullets can cause traumatic brain injuries and "serious abdominal injuries, including injuries to the spleen and intestine along with major blood vessels," said Dr. Robert Glatter, a New York City emergency physician and spokesman for the American College of Emergency Physicians. .

Firing rubber bullets from a distance decreases both their strength and accuracy, increasing the risk of shooting people in the face or hitting passers-by, Lazzaro said.

A call to ban rubber bullets

Physicians for Human Rights, a New York-based nonprofit advocacy group, has called for rubber bullets to be banned.

The British Army developed rubber bullets 50 years ago to control nationalist protesters in Northern Ireland, although the UK stopped using them decades ago.

The Israeli security forces use rubber bullets against Palestinian protesters. French police were criticized for using rubber bullets last year after dozens of "yellow jacket" protesters were blinded and hundreds were injured.

"Rubber bullets are used almost every day somewhere in the world," said Haar. "Using them against unarmed civilians is a great violation of human rights."

Acoustic weaponsLike sound cannons that make painfully loud noises, they can damage your hearing.

Tear gas It can make vision and breathing difficult.

The pepper spray, while painful and irritating, does not cause permanent damage, Lazzaro said.

Pepper spray balls, which have been used to quell recent protests, can be deadly when misused. In 2004, a 21-year-old Boston woman was hit in the eye and killed by a pepper spray pellet fired by police to disperse crowds celebrating World Series victory for the city.

Disorientation devices creating loud noises and bright lights, known as concussion grenades or sudden explosions, can cause severe burns and explosion injuries, including damage to the eardrum. Panicking crowds can cause crush injuries. Water cannons It can cause internal injury, falls and even freezing during cold weather.

Physical force, such as hitting someone to subdue them, causes about 1 in 3 people to be hospitalized, said Dr. Howie Mell, spokesman for the American College of Emergency Physicians and a former tactical medic, who worked with SWAT teams.

Rubber bullets are less harmful than subjecting people to "physical force or regular bullets," Mell said. "But this week we shoot much more than we usually do."