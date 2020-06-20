Police arrest an armed man near the Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia

People stand around the statue of Confederate General Albert Pike after protesters toppled it on June 19 in Washington. Eric Baradat / AFP / Getty Images

Protesters in Washington DC tore down the statue of Confederate General Albert Pike on Friday, according to CNN affiliate WJLA reports.

The statue was in the neighborhood of the Plaza of the Judicial Power of the city.

A video showed the monument reeling with yellow ropes tied around it before hitting the ground around 11:15 p.m. ET.

Minutes later the statue was seen lying on the grass, burned and covered in graffiti. Protesters seemed to take turns adding items to the fire as the statue burned.

"It is almost a sign of equality, now we are regaining our freedom and our rights, symbolizing the people you know, defend us, defend our culture, do not defend the things that have happened in the United States that are considered hateful." A protester at the scene told WJLA.

Police officers were at the scene but did not attempt to arrest any of the protesters.

CNN has contacted the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

Donald trump He harshly criticized DC police for the demonstration.

"The D.C. police are not doing their job as they watch a statue being destroyed and burned," the President of the United States wrote on Twitter.

"These people should be arrested immediately. A disgrace for our country!"

Pike was the Confederate Indian Commissioner and military commander of Indian Territory during the United States Civil War, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Confederate monuments have become a flashpoint for Black Lives Matter protests. A 30-foot obelisk in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur was also removed just before midnight Thursday after a judge ordered its removal.