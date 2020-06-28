Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in New York's Flatiron District

Police arrested the suspected shooter who shot a Connecticut teenager and wounded her boyfriend in a senseless murder just after midnight Friday in the Flatiron District.

Ruddy Osias, 27, of Bayswater, Queens, was charged with the murder of Erica Lopez, 19, in what her boyfriend, Andrés Arias, 21, described as a shooting over a minor dispute in a bar.

Osias faces second-degree murder charges and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly shooting the Connecticut couple after they allegedly had an argument with strangers they had become friends with while partying at the 230 Fifth Rooftop bar.

López and Arias were celebrating Arias' cousin's boyfriend's birthday at the scene when they started talking and drinking with a group of six men and women inside.

But tempers flared when López said that one of the women they had just met touched her and her other friend without her consent, according to Arias. When he confronted them about the accusation, an argument ensued, he said.

The couple then left the club, but the group followed, Arias told the Daily Mail. As Arias and López walked near Madison Square Park, the group started yelling at them again from two vehicles.

At one point, Osias jumped out of the car and started opening fire in the typically quiet and wealthy neighborhood.

Arias said López tried to push him to a safe place, possibly saving his life since he was only hit by a bullet.

The two were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where Arias learned that his girlfriend had passed away.

"I told the nurses to get out of the room, then I started screaming and crying," said Arias.