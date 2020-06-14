Police attack and arrest man for threatening them with a knife in Midtown

Police officers tried and arrested a man who threatened them with a knife in Midtown in the early hours of Saturday, sources told The Post.

Sammie Williams, 29, of the Bronx, allegedly approached three police officers in an unidentified police car near 32nd Street and Park Avenue around 1:30 a.m., sources said.

When he found out that all three were policemen, he became belligerent and started screaming.

"I'll kill you. I'm a Crip and I don't care that you're a police officer, "Williams allegedly said.

When one of the officers got out of the car, Williams allegedly brandished an illegal gravitational knife while continuing to threaten police.

Two officers pulled out their weapons when the third police officer, a sergeant, tested it.

Williams, who has 33 previous arrests, was arrested and taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. An officer suffered pain in his right hand, sources said.

Willaims faces charges for threatening a police officer, making terrorist threats and possessing a criminal weapon, police said.