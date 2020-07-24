Police Blocked Observer Arrest at Portland Protests

A federal judge specifically prevented US agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers in the continuing protests in Portland, Oregon, which have sparked clashes between local officials and President Donald Trump over the limits of federal power.

US Judge Michael Simon issued his ruling Thursday night, a day after Portland's mayor was tear gassed by federal agents when he appeared in federal court during raucous protests. Protesters have rallied in Oregon's largest city for nearly two months in a row since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

A large crowd of protesters came out again Thursday night, singing and holding signs near the federal court.

Simon had previously ruled that journalists and legal observers are exempt from police orders requiring protesters to disperse once an illegal assembly has been declared. Federal attorneys intervened and said journalists should leave when ordered.

"This order is a victory for the rule of law," Jann Carson, acting executive director of the Oregon ACLU, said in a statement.

The judge said the police objections were outweighed by First Amendment concerns.

"None of the interests offered by the government outweighs the public's interest in accurate and timely information on how the police treats," he wrote.

Simon's order is in effect for 14 days. Journalists and observers must carry clear identification, he said. A freelance photographer covering the protests by The Associated Press released an affidavit that he was beaten with batons and beaten with chemical irritants and rubber bullets this week.

The ACLU lawsuit is one of several filed in response to police actions during the protests. The state of Oregon is seeking an order limiting the arresting powers of federal agents during the protests.

On Wednesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and hundreds of other people opposed the presence of federal police sent by Trump, who called the protesters "agitators and anarchists" after Wheeler was gassed.

Wheeler, a Democrat, looked a bit dazed and coughed, saying it was the first time he had received tear gas.

He put on a pair of glasses that someone handed him and drank water, but he did not leave his place in front of the furious demonstration, with protesters lighting a large fire between the protective fence and the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in the middle of the pop-pop. Pop sounds from federal agents deploying tear gas and stun grenades in the crowd.

It was not immediately clear if officers knew Wheeler, a sixth-generation Oregon politician and 57-year-old veteran, was among those in the crowd when they used tear gas.

Earlier in the evening, Wheeler was mostly booed by protesters as he attempted to rally protesters who clashed with federal agents every night. But they applauded briefly when he yelled "Black Lives Matter" and raised his fist in the air.

Trump in his tweet tried to ridicule Wheeler, calling him "Portland's radical left-wing mayor, who was booed and yelled at by agitators and anarchists last night."

Wheeler has opposed the presence of federal agents in the largest city in Oregon, but has also faced harsh criticism from protesters, who yelled at him and insulted him.

The Justice Department inspector general said Thursday that he will review the conduct of federal agents who responded to the riots in Portland and Washington, D.C., after concerns from members of Congress and the public emerged.

Wheeler has been accused by critics, including city council members, of failing to control local police who used tear gas multiple times against protesters before federal agents arrived earlier this month in response to nearly two months. of nightly protests since George Floyd was assassinated. And city business leaders have condemned Wheeler for failing to control the situation before officers appeared.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf denied that federal agents were inflaming the situation in Portland. He told "CBS This Morning" that Wheeler legitimized crime in the city by going to the front of the crowd of protesters where the fires were lit. He said people were trying to tear down a fence erected to protect the federal court.

Wheeler was not involved in lighting any of the fires or attempting to tear down the fence and was surrounded by his security team when he was gassed.

Police said the crowd threw Molotov cocktails, lit fires in a park and in trash cans, and released hundreds of gallons of water from the hydrants.

Wheeler's appearance in the protest zone came hours after Oregon state attorneys urged a judge to issue a restraining order against officers deployed to suppress the protests.

The arguments were made in a lawsuit filed by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who accused federal agents of arresting protesters without probable cause, driving them in unmarked cars and using excessive force. Federal authorities have disputed those allegations.

The court hearing focused on the actions of the more than 100 federal agents who responded to the protests outside the Portland courthouse.

The motion asks US District Judge Michael Mosman to command agents from the US Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, the US Federal Marshal Service and Protection Service to immediately detain protesters without probable cause, identify themselves at themselves and their agency before arresting anyone, and explain why an arrest is taking place.