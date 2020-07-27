Police called after 300 teens destroyed family fun center for defective machines

A Tennessee miniature golf center was the scene of chaos on Saturday with a report of 300 to 400 teens who began destroying the facility after management refused to issue rebates for machines that stopped working.

Parents reportedly left large groups of teenagers at the family play ground unsupervised, violating coronavirus orders banning mass gatherings.

The problems started at the Golf and Games Family Park in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday night when some machines started to swallow money. Center staff were unable to offer refunds at the time, causing total chaos, FOX 8 reported.

According to the video filmed at the center, the teens, none of whom appear to be wearing masks, begin throwing items off the counters and throwing items behind the counter. One of the girls involved is seen pulling the plastic bar from the plastic screen, used as part of COVID-19's security policy updates, and throwing it at staff.

In the same video, she takes a metal bracket and throws it away. He also later spat on an employee, witnesses said.

Police were called to the scene. Witnesses reportedly told officers that the girl in the video was upset that staff did not issue her a refund when some of the machines ate her money.

Another teenager reportedly fired fireworks inside the building, causing damage to the interior.

The family park is working with authorities to identify those involved.

Due to the destructive incident, the center has updated its policy, prohibiting the visit of all minors without parental supervision.

CEO Aaron Boss released a statement on the company's Facebook page, calling the incident something he "had never experienced" in the 57 years of its operations.

"Unfortunately, we had an incident last night that we've never experienced in 57 years of business," he wrote. "Parents chose to leave large groups of teenagers at our facilities without their supervision. Some of those people chose to create a disturbance like we have never seen before. We are very grateful that none of our Golf or Games family or clients have been injured. during this situation. We actively try to identify those involved and hold them accountable for their actions. In the future, minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Anyone left unattended will be asked to leave. We have been the locally owned place from the Memphis area for family entertainment for almost six decades. We will always welcome those who choose to share their family experiences with us. Please understand that this is not a reflection of us or our park. We look forward to serving you soon. "

The Fun Center reopened on Sunday with the new rules in place.