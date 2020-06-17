Police Chief Says Seattle Has No "Police-Free" Zones, Denies City "Beleaguered"

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

The Seattle police chief says that no part of the city is "police free" after the business owner complains that he did not respond to more than a dozen 911 calls.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says there are no "police-free" zones in the city and, despite the perception, denies that anarchy has overtaken Emerald City.

"There is no police-free zone in the city of Seattle," Best said. "I think the image has been painted in many areas showing that the city is under siege. That is not the case."

Best was referring to the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), previously called Capital Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), a six-block area near downtown Seattle where police abandoned a compound amid mounting tensions with protesters from George Floyd. The embattled senior police officer insisted there are no police free zones even after a local business owner said he called 911 more than a dozen times when protesters tore his business apart and police never showed up.

John McDermott, the owner of a car store outside CHOP, told KIRO-TV protesters that they broke into his store and arrested a suspect who stole money from his cash register and attempted to set fire to the building. He said he called the police a total of 19 times to no avail.

McDermott said he finally had to give in to demands from other protesters to let the suspect go to avoid "chaos beyond chaos," adding that both his son and some of the protesters were armed, but did not fire.

Best said officers responded to the report and "observed the location from a distance." Click here for more information on our main story.

Other related developments:

– Richmond Police Chief Resigns as Tensions Rise in Virginia's Capital

– The street preacher tells the Seattle protester: Choose Biden & # 39; to see murdered black men & # 39;

– Minneapolis 911 dispatcher expressed concern during George Floyd's arrest, according to report

Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on Trump's meeting before he signed an executive order on police reform

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother Ahmaud Arbery, said President Trump was "very compassionate" when he met with several relatives of victims of racial violence behind closed doors on Tuesday, before signing an executive order aimed at reforming the police tactics of the country. .

"Special Report" presenter Bret Baier interpreted a Cooper-Jones excerpt describing the experience of meeting with the President.

"I was very, very excited throughout the conference," she said. "(Trump) was very compassionate. He showed great concern for all families. Not just for one family, but for all families."

Cooper-Jones added: "I can say that President Trump was very responsive. He listened and addressed each family accordingly."

Trump later tweeted Tuesday night that Cooper-Jones is "A GREAT woman. Her son is watching from heaven and he is very proud of his wonderful and loving mother!" Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed black man, was shot dead in late February near the coastal town of Brunswick, Georgia. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– Trump signs executive order for police reform at Rose Garden ceremony

– Lindsey Graham: Every black man in America "feels threatened" when police arrest him

– As the UN panel examines & # 39; systemic racism & # 39; in the USA Some countries say the United States is an unfair playing field

WHO applauds results of dexamethasone COVID-19 trial

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Tuesday that the initial results of clinical trials of a steroid that reduce deaths in critically ill patients with coronavirus are "great news."

"This is the first treatment that has been shown to reduce mortality in COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen or respiratory support," said Ghebreyesus of dexamethasone, which reduced the mortality of ventilator patients in the trial by a third. "This is great news and I congratulate the UK Government, the University of Oxford and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this life-saving scientific advance."

Currently, 50 percent of COVID-19 patients who need a ventilator do not survive, according to BBC News. Dexamethasone, which has been used since the 1960s as an anti-inflammatory for arthritis and asthma patients, is inexpensive and widely available. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– Dr. Marc Siegel praises the results of the research on dexamethasone as a & # 39; sign of hope & # 39; in the fight against coronavirus

– Researcher says coronavirus blockades cost the US economy $ 1T without saving many lives

– Fauci recommends that the MLB season end in September due to fears of COVID-19

The Justice Department sues John Bolton in federal court to block publication of the upcoming book.

Boy Scouts will require distinction of diversity and inclusion for the rank of Eagle Scout.

Pelosi wants mandatory masks during hearings: source.

The federalist co-founder criticizes the 'weeping thugs on the left' after Google forces to close the comments of the site.

New York woman, 92, pushed to the ground, shows video; suspect arrested.

Facebook closes the loophole for political ads ahead of the US presidential election.

The White House is looking for strong jobs ahead of the election, as it drives massive new stimuli.

T-Mobile fires employees months after the Sprint merger for $ 26 billion.

