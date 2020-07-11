Police confiscate St. Louis couple's rifle filmed with weapons that agitate protesters

St. Louis police officers reportedly confiscated a rifle from husband and wife attorneys filmed with firearms that were agitating Black Lives Matter protesters last month.

Officers filed an arrest warrant for Mark and Patricia McCloskey on Friday night, taking the rifle that the husband was photographed pointing, the local NBC affiliate reported.

The couple told officers that their attorney had the second weapon, the pistol brandished by the wife, according to the report.

The couple was filmed as they walked barefoot from their luxurious mansion in the Central West End neighborhood, each carrying a firearm as protesters marched down their private street to Mayor Lyda Krewson's home.

Mark stood with the rifle on his Renaissance-style porch while Patricia pointed the gun at passersby with her finger on the trigger.

The two have defended their actions saying that they felt their lives were at risk.

"They threatened us with our lives, they threatened to burn down a house, burn down my office building, even threaten our dog's life," Mark McCloskey told the station, KDSK.

"It was almost as bad as it can be," he added.

Police have not announced any charges against the couple.