Police Declare Riots At Seattle Protests; more than two dozen arrested

Seattle police declared riots Saturday following large protests in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood and deployed sudden explosions and pepper spray to try to clear an area close to where weeks earlier people had established a "busy protest zone" that spanned several blocks.

Through Twitter, police said they had made more than two dozen arrests for assault on officers, obstruction, and lack of dispersal. They also said they were "investigating possible explosive damage" on the walls of the city's East Precinct police station.

Authorities said stones, bottles, fireworks and mortars were thrown at officers as they tried to clean the area over the course of several hours. An officer was hospitalized with a leg injury caused by an explosive.

Previously, protesters in Seattle broke a fence where a juvenile detention center was being built, with some people setting fire to and damaging a portable trailer, authorities said.

Initially, thousands of protesters had gathered peacefully near the city center in a show of solidarity with other protesters in Portland, Oregon, where tensions with federal law enforcement agencies have escalated during protests stemming from the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Initially there were no signs of law enforcement near the Seattle march. Later, Seattle police said via Twitter that a dozen people raped the construction site of the King County Juvenile Detention Center. Additionally, police said protesters opened windows at a King County courthouse.

Earlier this week, King County Executive Dow Constantine, in response to long-standing demands from community activists, said he would work to eliminate juvenile detention centers in the county by 2025.

After the fire at the construction site, authorities said they had ordered people to leave a different area, in a section of Capitol Hill near downtown where the East Precinct is located. At least one person went through a fence in the compound, authorities said, and moments later an explosive device left an 8-inch (20-centimeter) hole in the side of the compound.

Earlier this month, police cleared the "Capitol Busy Protest" zone after two fatal shootings. A group had occupied several blocks around a park for about two weeks after clashes and clashes that were part of the nationwide unrest over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Ahead of Saturday's protests, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best had announced that officers would be armed with pepper spray and other weapons, promising that officers would not use tear gas and urging protesters to remain in peace.

"In the spirit of offering trust and full transparency, I want to advise you that SPD officers will wear pepper spray and explosive balls today, as would be typical in events that have the potential to include violence," Best said.

At an emergency hearing Friday night, US District Judge James Robart accepted a request from the federal government to block the new Seattle law that prohibits police from using pepper spray, blast balls, and similar weapons.

The temporary restraining order halts the law that the Seattle City Council unanimously approved last month after clashes that have been peaceful, but were sometimes marked by violence, looting, and road closures. The law aimed at reducing tensions between the police and protesters will take effect on Sunday.

But the United States Department of Justice, citing Seattle's police consent decree, successfully argued that banning the use of crowd control weapons could lead to increased police use of force, leaving them only with more deadly weapons.