Police descend on Glasgow city center after police reports stabbed

By
Zaheer
-
0
8



Scotland Scottish Police Chief's Assistant Steve Johnson said the suspect was shot by the armed police and that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident.

"We continue to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and ask people to avoid the area," said Johnson.

"However, I would like to assure the public that this is a contained incident and that the general public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a suspect was shot by an armed officer."

"I would like to assure the public that we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that that officer is receiving treatment at the hospital." Johnson said.

Formerly the Greater Glasgow Police tweeted: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed and the public is being asked to avoid the area at this time. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the public general. "
The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank officers, tweeted: "We are aware of reports that a police officer was stabbed in an incident in the #Glasgow city center. Our officials are on hand to provide all necessary support. Please allow our collages space to do your job. More updates will be provided when we can do it. "

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked the public via Twitter to avoid the West George Street area of ​​Glasgow, where the incident occurred, while police deal with it.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was "deeply saddened" by the incident.

This story is breaking news. More to follow …

CNN's Simon Cullen and Schams Elwazer contributed to the reports.



