Police descend on Glasgow city center after police reports stabbed

Scotland Scottish Police Chief's Assistant Steve Johnson said the suspect was shot by the armed police and that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident.
"We continue to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and ask people to avoid the area," said Johnson.
"However, I would like to assure the public that this is a contained incident and that the general public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a suspect was shot by an armed officer."
"I would like to assure the public that we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that that officer is receiving treatment at the hospital." Johnson said.
Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked the public via Twitter to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow, where the incident occurred, while police deal with it.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was "deeply saddened" by the incident.
This story is breaking news. More to follow …