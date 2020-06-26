Police descend on Glasgow city center after police reports stabbed

Scotland Scottish Police Chief's Assistant Steve Johnson said the suspect was shot by the armed police and that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident.

"We continue to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and ask people to avoid the area," said Johnson.

"However, I would like to assure the public that this is a contained incident and that the general public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a suspect was shot by an armed officer."

"I would like to assure the public that we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that that officer is receiving treatment at the hospital." Johnson said.