Police elimination after George Floyd murder doesn't have to mean more crime

Others say it is about transferring law enforcement funds to community-based alternatives. Other countries, from Sweden to Portugal and Scotland to New Zealand, offer many lessons on how it can be done.

Alex Vitale, a professor at Brooklyn College and author of "The End of Policing," has been advising campaign groups about funding across the United States for several years, and told CNN that there are "all kinds of examples" of how it can work.

"The idea here is not that tomorrow we simply take all the police off the streets. We are talking about investing in targeted community-based interventions that allow us to target specific police functions," he said.

Funding support is far from universal. About seven in 10 Americans say they are very or somewhat satisfied with their local police, according to Monmouth University surveys.

But the majority of the public, 57%, now say that police are more likely to use excessive force with a black person than with a white person in similar situations. According to a survey, only a third of the country had this opinion four years ago.

Many of the United States Police Departments facing refinancing calls are accused of systemic racism. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) alleges that the departments of New York, Chicago, Philadelphia , Boston and Detroit reserve their most aggressive application for black people living in disadvantaged areas.

"Blacks continue to be killed and brutalized by the police with near impunity. More of the same will not solve this problem," wrote ACLU director Anthony Romero.

Special Weapons and Tactics Teams (SWATs) are deployed more frequently in communities of color than elsewhere, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. But several studies found that they offered no detectable benefit in preventing violent crime, although the data is far from complete.

In Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, accusations of violence and racism among officers and attempts at police reform go back 100 years. Activists who have been working to create "police free communities" are now supported by members of the city council, who have pledged to dismantle the police department and move money to community programs.

Elsewhere, there are plans to transfer some of the New York Police Department's $ 6 billion funds to youth and social services. Los Angeles will cut up to $ 150 million from the LAPD to pay for community policing, and the San Francisco mayor has proposed ending police involvement in handling disputes between neighbors, the homeless, and schools.

Lessons from abroad

The concept of underfunding the police to reduce crime is counter-intuitively effective, supporters say.

"In the United States, a lot of what the police do is handle people who have mental health crises, who live on the street and suffer from drug overdoses," said Vitale.

"These are responsibilities that could be better handled by medical professionals, extension workers, and frankly, the provision of high-quality drug treatment and supportive housing and mental health services. Surveillance is not the right tool," he added.

Many nations have narrowed the range of police responsibilities by investing in social programs. This often involves freezing or reducing police budgets while investing in agencies that run programs related to housing, income, youth, mental health, and rehabilitation.

The Swedish capital Stockholm established a psychiatric emergency response unit to respond to crisis calls from people with mental health problems, which patients say has created a safe environment and space for dialogue.

In New Zealand, parts of Australia and parts of the US state of Nevada. In the US, the units closed when sex work was legalized, which Vitale said meant sex workers were "less likely to be victims because they now operate in a legal economy with regulations."

Catherine Healy, national coordinator of the New Zealand Sex Workers Collective (NZPC), told CNN police that she "seemed pretty big" when she was a sex worker in the 1980s and 1990s.

Healy said New Zealand's legalization of sex work, in 2003, was followed by an increased willingness to report "gender and ethnic" crimes, including Maori and transgender sex workers.

Vitale also points to the Portuguese decriminalization of drugs and investment in social work in 2001. "Police surveillance of any involvement in this issue has been largely eliminated." Instead, he explained, "They have turned it over to the health authorities. Health outcomes have improved and civilization has not collapsed."

Goncalo Fonseca, a photographer from Lisbon, remembers people who used drugs on the streets when he was younger. "We had a big problem in the 1990s with the heroin epidemic. More severe policies went into effect. And this created a large population of inmates in our jails that exploded at the seams," he told CNN.

Fonseca, who spent three months working on a project with outreach workers, psychologists and nurses, said the drug users he had met now "felt they had much more support" and "a way out."

Drug policy groups said the shift from surveillance to social work led to an increase in people's access to treatment and a decrease in deaths from overdoses, HIV infections and incarceration for drug-related crimes.

Training and tactics

Police forces elsewhere have adopted escalation reduction training and tactics, which according to police in the UK have helped their interactions with people with mental health problems.

In Scotland, officers are trained in downscaling methods that include identifying danger signals early and calmly approaching a subject.

Police created the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit (SVRU) in 2005. The unit now receives $ 1.3 million from the government annually.

Take a public health approach, employing police, experts, and people with experience in social programs. Programs include outreach work in emergency rooms and companies that offer hospitality jobs to people with convictions.

Violent crime and homicides in Scotland have decreased by 25% in 10 years, although it is unclear to what extent this can be attributed to the SVRU.

The Los Angeles Police Commission has announced that it intends to complete full-force downscaling training this year.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) describes community policing, which involves partnerships between officers, agencies and communities, as a "mainstay" of police development.

Helsinki, the Finnish capital, is one of many European cities that have established community policing programs in which municipal organizations, NGOs and agencies work with the police to solve problems.

Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, who will face US President Trump in November, has proposed investing $ 300 million in community policing. He also wants to reinstate a Justice Department panel that investigated police practices.

Not everyone sees community policing as the answer. Some activists say the expansion of COPS (Community Oriented Police Services) has only increased the size, scope and possible violence of the police. A New York activist said it was "an expensive public relations attempt, after a long history of racialized police violence and injustice, and that it does little to reduce crime or police violence."

Proponents of refounding say strategies like implicit bias training, body cameras and even diverse recruitment have not had a major impact in reducing violence.

The scope and type of police training also differs greatly, both between other countries and the United States and within the United States. In Finland, the police undergo three years of training, including courses on the use of force. In some departments in the United States, training may last only a few weeks. Tactics vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

This month's President Trump's executive order authorized the Justice Department to work with independent agencies to improve police training and policy, including banning strangleholds outside of situations where lethal force is allowed. An independent autopsy concluded that a choke was responsible for the death of George Floyd, and the practice has since been banned by many police departments.

But some government officials, former police chiefs and labor experts have expressed concern about the power of police unions to block reform and, in some cases, prevent the removal of corrupt or racist officers.

Some experts question whether the police should participate in leading initiatives to reduce social problems and improve race relations.

Waqas Tufail, a tenured professor of criminology at Leeds Beckett University in the UK, told CNN that he believes police associations do not work. Instead, intervention work should be led by youth and social workers to avoid bringing a "law enforcement lens" to problems related to "race, class, and inequality."

"When we think about young people in particular, we shouldn't be moving toward arrest and criminalization, we should be moving toward fun."

Scope of surveillance

The ACLU said that the presence of police officers in urban schools in the United States increased the criminalization of children in poor black and Latino neighborhoods. Minneapolis parks and schools have now voted to end their relationships with the police, and schools in Denver and Milwaukee are doing the same.

Vitale notes that the school police is "a totally strange idea" in Europe. While there have been movements to increase the police presence in European schools, officers have a less intrusive, often educational and mentoring role.

Various US cities USA They have established successful programs to reduce youth and gang violence, and some have been replicated in other countries.

The Scottish scheme was based on the Los Angeles Homeboy Industries gang intervention program and Operation Boston Ceasefire, but the Los Angeles program faced a 27% drop in public funding in 2018, and the Boston initiative It was discontinued, despite its success, in 2000.

However, New York City has just announced financial support for Cure violence , an NGO that evolved from CeaseFire. It employs youth as "switches of violence" in the United States and abroad to help mediate community disputes, monitor gang activity, and connect people with extension workers.

Demeatreas Whatley, head of the Cure Violence branch in Chicago, told CNN that he was "part of the problem" once, but began volunteering after his release from prison.

"The violence switches, eight hours a day, at least six hours, are there in those areas, at those trouble spots, so they know what is happening," he said.

"We can get closer to these people than the police. We have good names for ourselves and they know that we are not trying to do anything more than help them. We just need more investment in these kinds of approaches."

Cure Violence says CeaseFire's work contributed to a 16-28% reduction in shootings in four Chicago areas in the 17 years to 2009. It also claims credit for a 63% reduction in shootings in South Bronx, New York between 2014 and 2016.

San Pedro Sula, Honduras, had the highest murder rates of any city in the world for years. In 2013, it implemented a version of the Cure Violence program in parts of the city and the murder rate has decreased by 53% in these communities in the past three years, according to Unicef.

But funding for the Cure Violence program in Chicago was cut in 2013. Two years later, the state of Illinois also cut funding, which Cure Violence said led to a dramatic increase in homicides.

Social differences

It can be difficult to apply the lessons from other parts of the US. USA When there are many structural differences, including challenges related to inequality, systemic racial disparities, lack of social welfare, criminal justice and access to firearms.

Lawyer and legal scholar Noah Gimbel believes that many of the differences in crime rates and social metrics in Europe and the United States have to do with "the general absence of any significant social safety net or welfare state in the U.S".

Gimbel told CNN that crime has been on a downward trajectory in the US. USA Since the 1980s, but "it still has pockets of high criminal activity," often in the poorest and most guarded areas of cities, which are less served by public services and more affected by racial discrimination.

He said that with cities facing "economic crisis," now is an opportune time to reevaluate spending priorities and "put money on a preventive rather than reactive approach to controlling crime."

The United States spends about 5% of its general government spending (federal, state, and local) – $ 1,200 per capita – on public order and security. That is a higher proportion than most OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries.

Of this, the Washington, DC-based group of experts Urban Institute says $ 115 billion is spent on surveillance each year, plus $ 79 billion in incarceration.

In some places, having fewer police officers on the streets has been linked to an increase in crime: the UK police federation says budget cuts make it difficult to operate and violent crime increases after years of police austerity.

But an analysis of 2017 studies on the relationship between the number of police officers and crime found that the effect of adding or subtracting officers was minuscule. "Changing the police agency's strategy to tackle crime is much more effective than hiring more officers," the investigators wrote.

A 2018 report by Juha Kaariainen from the Helsinki Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy found that the Nordic countries have the fewest number of police and prisoners per capita in Europe (with a greater focus on rehabilitation), but the highest levels of trust in the police.

Finland is one of the safest countries in the world, with one of the most effective and reliable police forces, despite having the lowest proportion of police per capita in the industrialized world, according to a report by the OSAC (Security Advisory Council on abroad). His Housing First scheme has helped him record one of the largest declines in homelessness among OECD countries.

Access to weapons

But Finland is socially very different from the United States: its population is richer, firearm laws are much stricter, and its criminal justice system is very different, prioritizing rehabilitation over punishment.

Gun prevalence is an obvious difference between the US. USA And other countries and inevitably changes the nature of the police. Americans own half of all civilian-owned weapons in the world, according to a 2018 survey, and US police forces fatally shoot many more people than those in similarly developed countries. Police in many countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Iceland, and New Zealand, are generally unarmed.

Gun ownership is just one of the profound social differences between Europe and the United States, which means that surveillance lessons from other countries can be difficult to implement. Gimbel speaks of "factors that are systemic in our society, in terms of economic inequality, social inequality, lack of resources for public education, and many other factors that contribute to crime in the United States."

So there are two questions: whether a renewed drive to change the police in the US? USA It can make a lasting difference for forces tainted by entrenched accusations of racism and brutality, and if that in turn can help manage deep social fissures.

An earlier version of this story erroneously expressed Waqas Tufail's opinion on police associations. This has been corrected.