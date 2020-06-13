Police encounter that "still haunts me"

The night before leaving to play for Team USA. USA In the 2017 World Baseball Classic, Marcus Stroman was involved in a police-related encounter that "still haunts me to this day," the Mets right-hander said.

Stroman revealed his own experience while retweeting a link to a story about Jay Pharoah, in which the former "Saturday Night Live" star said he was recently jogging in Los Angeles when he was stopped by police, handcuffed and had one of his knees. the officer's neck, all because it fit the description of a black man they were looking for.

"It could easily have been an Ahmaud Arbery or a George Floyd," said Pharoah.

"I've been in a similar situation and it still haunts me to this day," Stroman, who is black, wrote while quoting Pharoah's story on Twitter. "It is an eye-opening experience and provides an uncomfortable feeling in life. I will never forget that day. It was the night before I went to play for the US team in 2017. Life changing moment!

"… a moment that I have refused to recognize and consistently try to bury deep down. I did not tell my mother until two years later. Remembering that moment brings nothing but hatred in my heart. She really lives every day with a smile because that day could have been the last!

The 29-year-old Long Island native who won the MVP when the US team. USA He won the World Baseball Classic, he is one of the many athletes who have spoken out about the racism and police brutality they have faced in their own lives. . The conversation comes after the deaths of Floyd, Arbery, and Breonna Taylor and subsequent protests across the country.