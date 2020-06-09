Police funds must be tied to "basic standards of decency"

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday night that federal aid to the police should be linked to his ability to "meet certain basic standards of decency and honesty."

Biden made the suggestion on "CBS Evening News" after repeating his campaign position that he opposes firing the police, a cry of protest from protesters across the country demanding justice for the police murder of George Floyd.

"No, I don't support the police outlay," Biden told presenter Norah O & # 39; Donnell.

“I support the conditioning of federal aid to the police, depending on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honesty. And, in fact, they can demonstrate that they can protect the community and everyone in the community, ”he said.

The previous Monday, Biden's campaign said it supports "the urgent need for reform," which includes funds for public schools, summer programs, mental health and substance abuse treatment, "so officers can focus on work. of vigilance".

"This also means funding community policing programs that improve relations between officers and residents, and provide the necessary training to prevent tragic and unjustifiable deaths," the statement said.

According to the statement, Biden said the funds should be available so that police departments can diversify to "resemble the communities they serve."

Several cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis, are considering diverting funds from their police departments to youth and social service programs.

Protesters and members of the Black Lives Matter have urged politicians to "underfund the police" in national demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd on May 25 by Minneapolis police officers.