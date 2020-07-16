Police groups also want to paint a mural of & # 39; Blue Lives Matter & # 39; in New York City

Police advocacy groups Blue Lives Matter NYC and Standing Up for NYC have teamed up to call New York Mayor Bill De Blasio to paint a street mural near the New York Police Department headquarters at One Police Plaza.
"I think it was a form of positive action that will give people from all walks of life an option to express themselves and bring to light the problems that we as a nation must unite to solve," Imperatrice said of inspiration.
"The mural & # 39; Blue Lives Matter & # 39; would raise awareness of the physical and verbal abuse that officers experience on a daily basis. It would also be a way to remember our fallen heroes who have lost their lives defending their cities," said Imperatrice. "Just as Black Lives Matter wants to draw attention to an issue, they should, like us."
The Blue Lives Matter organization, a group of poorly affiliated police officers and their supporters, emerged as a counter-movement to the Black Lives Matter movement after the 2014 killings of New York police officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu. It has inspired some statewide legislation aimed at making law enforcement a protected class under hate crime laws.
"President Trump said we would be denigrating the luxury of Fifth Avenue," said De Blasio in response to Trump's tweet. "Let me tell you: we are not denigrating anything, we are releasing Fifth Avenue, we are raising Fifth Avenue."
The Black Lives Matter organization, the mayor's office and New York police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.