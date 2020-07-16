Police groups also want to paint a mural of & # 39; Blue Lives Matter & # 39; in New York City

Police advocacy groups Blue Lives Matter NYC and Standing Up for NYC have teamed up to call New York Mayor Bill De Blasio to paint a street mural near the New York Police Department headquarters at One Police Plaza.

The idea for a "Blue Lives Matter" mural was inspired by the "Black Lives Matter" mural that was painted on Fifth Avenue in front of the Trump Tower, Blue Lives Matter NYC founder Joe Imperatrice told CNN and would help draw attention to the dangers. that the police face every day on the street.

"I think it was a form of positive action that will give people from all walks of life an option to express themselves and bring to light the problems that we as a nation must unite to solve," Imperatrice said of inspiration.

"The mural & # 39; Blue Lives Matter & # 39; would raise awareness of the physical and verbal abuse that officers experience on a daily basis. It would also be a way to remember our fallen heroes who have lost their lives defending their cities," said Imperatrice. "Just as Black Lives Matter wants to draw attention to an issue, they should, like us."