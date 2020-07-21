Police: gunman holding about 20 people hostage in Ukraine

A gunman took a bus and took about 20 people hostage in northwestern Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian police said.

Police closed downtown Lutsk, a city 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kiev. The attacker is armed and carries explosives, they said in a Facebook statement.

Police officers are trying to contact the man. They have already identified him and said he expressed his frustration with the "Ukraine system" on his social media pages.

Ukrainian media reported that gunshots were heard at the scene. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the assailant took control of the bus at 9:25 a.m. local time (0725 GMT).

"Gunshots have been heard, the bus is damaged," Zelenskiy said in a Facebook statement, adding that steps are being taken to resolve the situation without victims.